Trending
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

By
3 hours ago
Tiger Woods
Sam Greenwood/Getty Image

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the most dominant athletes in sports history. And now we have math to back it up.

In honor of ESPN the Magazine's 20th anniversary, the Worldwide Leader produced the Dominance Rankings, labeled as "the most formidable, awe-inspiring and downright dominant athletes of the past two decades." Using, in its estimation, a foolproof methodology, the list is topped by the 42-year-old Woods.

With good reason: in a 35-major run from the 1999 PGA Championship to the 2008 U.S. Open, Woods won 13 titles; no other golfer won more than three in that span. Other items boosting Tiger's case: 64 wins and nine Player of the Year honors in an 11-year period, and his ability to close, capturing 43 out of 45 tournaments when he entered the final round in the lead.

Woods wasn't the only golfer on the list. LPGA's Annika Sorenstam came in sixth thanks to 43 wins in a five-year stretch, along with logging the top-three lowest season scoring averages in tour history.

While we certainly won't argue the golf merits of this ranking, other standings do give us pause. Serena Williams didn't rank in the top 10, there's no sign of Shaquille O'Neal, Pedro Martinez or Tim Duncan, and apparently there's no penalty for PED use, as Barry Bonds makes an appearance at No. 17. Oh, and there's this: Peyton Manning sits at No. 3, which seems curious given Tom Brady is at No. 20. Apparently playoff feats, or lack thereof, were not taken into account.

Although we're sure Bostonians recognize this as a stupid Internet list and are totally not getting worked up over it.

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

35 minutes ago
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

38 minutes ago
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

2 hours ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

3 hours ago
March Madness

March Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and where the hell do we go from here?

3 hours ago
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

20 hours ago
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

21 hours ago
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

a day ago
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

a day ago
Social Media Shutdown

Now would be a very good time to delete Facebook

March 20, 2018
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

March 20, 2018
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

March 20, 2018
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

March 20, 2018
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

March 19, 2018
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

March 19, 2018
Barf City, USA

Sonic to terrorize taste buds this summer with pickle juice slushie

March 19, 2018
R.E.S.P.E.C.T

10 etiquette tips for the clueless tournament patron

March 19, 2018
MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers re-enacted "The Sandlot" and it's glorious

March 19, 2018
Related
The LoopIs this the preferred divot pattern for the driving…
The LoopUpdate: Detroit golf courses settle contract disput…
The LoopNFL star Ben Roethlisberger hopes kids choose golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection