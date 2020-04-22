Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning favored over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in "The Match" revival

"The Last Dance" had a good run. "The Match" part two now has the sports world's full attention.

Just kidding. We're still very excited for episode three of the Chicago Bulls documentary (the Rodman episode!), but the announcement of an exhibition match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning certainly has sports fans as riled up as they were on Sunday night. The real winner of this announcement are sports gamblers, who've been wagering on events that don't even belong on ESPN: The Ocho during the pandemic.

Yes, you will be able to bet on "The Match: Champions for Charity," which will air live on TNT in late May. Despite there being almost no specific details, (location, format, etc.) golf oddsmaker and VP of risk management at the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook Jeff Sherman has already announced what the line would be if the 18-hole match is played:

It should be noted that these are just the rumored teams. Again, this line is without knowing what format will be used, how many shots Brady and Manning will receive, what course the match will be played at and an exact date. Sherman added that the odds may change based on all of that information.