Tiger Woods parts with longtime publicist and TGR vice president

Glenn Greenspan, a longtime publicist for Tiger Woods, is no longer working for Woods or his company, TGR Ventures. Golfweek was the first to report on the split.

Greenspan—one of the first people Woods embraced after winning the Masters last spring—had been Woods' spokesperson since 2008, and held a vice president title with TGR Ventures.

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, confirmed Greenspan's departure but declined to comment further.

When reached via text, Greenspan offered only a brief appreciation for Woods' team. "My very best to everyone there," Greenspan said. "Great people."

Prior to teaming up with Woods, Greenspan worked for Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters for over a decade, becoming the tournament's first director of communications.

Prior to those positions, Greenspan covered golf for Florida State University's sports information department (where he was a graduate), and worked in various roles for the PGA Tour and Gary Player Design.

Additionally Kathy Battaglia, who was also listed as a vice president of TGR Ventures, has left the company. A former account executive for 20 years at IMG, Battaglia joined Woods in 2000, opting for retirement in December.

Despite winning twice in 2019, Woods elected not to play in this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions. His next start is expected to come at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, beginning on Jan. 23.

