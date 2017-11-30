Tiger Woods' opening tee shot flew 30 yards past Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods' return to competitive golf has dominated the news this week, but one headline has risen above the fray: his driving prowess. In a post-Thanksgiving round with President Donald Trump, Brad Faxon and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Faxon relayed that the 14-time major winner was outdriving the World No. 1 half the time. It was an observation that fell in line with Rickie Fowler's remarks that Woods was blowing it by him in practice.

Of course, it's been 300-plus days since Woods picked up a club in public, and his last appearance did not instill much confidence in his future prospects. So all eyes were on the 41-year-old as he stepped up to the first tee on Thursday at the Hero World Challenge. And Woods did not disappoint.

In his first competitive drive since February, Woods' shot traveled a solid 30 yards past playing partner Justin Thomas, getting a kind bounce to settle in the fairway:

Woods' second shot, just 99 yards from the green on the 423-yard opening hole, landed 14 feet from the pin. Though he didn't convert the birdie try, it was a hell of a return for a 10-month sabbatical.

