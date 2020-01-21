Old-School Hero35 minutes ago

The athletic streak that Tiger Woods is most impressed by might surprise you

By
1988 Olympics M 400M Hurdles
David MadisonSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 1988: Edwin Moses #1114 (USA) competes in the Men's 400m hurdle event of the 1988 Olympic Games held in September 1988 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods will be trying for a record 83rd career PGA Tour win at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, a remarkable milestone in a career made up of records and historic streaks.

But when it comes to the achievements of others in the sporting landscape, what’s one that stands out to him in his lifetime?

On Jack Nicklaus’ 80th birthday on Tuesday perhaps what would come to mind was the Golden Bear’s run of 38 top 10s, including 10 wins, in 44 major championships from 1970-'80, or his 18 majors and 19 runners-up in majors?

Or maybe Nolan Ryan’s seven no-hitters, Cal Ripken’s 2,632 consecutive games played or Ricky Henderson’s 1,406 stolen bases?

What about Rafael Nadal’s 81 straight wins on clay, Roger Federer’s 65 in a row on grass, or the UConn women’s basketball team’s 111 straight wins?

Nope. And his answer might surprise you.

“As far as streaks, I think probably one of the all-time best when I was growing up was Edwin Moses,” Woods said at Torrey Pines.

If you aren’t old enough to remember Moses — Woods, at age 44, barely is — head over to Google.

Moses was a track and field stud who won gold in the 400 meters at the 1976 and 1984 Olympics and set the world record in the event four times. He also won 122 consecutive races in the 400-meter hurdles, which included 107 finals races, over a span of nearly 10 years.

“You've got to lose one of them, right?” Woods continued. “Clip your foot on a hurdle or something, but nothing happened.

To put that in perspective, the next longest winning streak in track and field belongs to Carl Lewis, who won 65 straight meets in the long lump.

As for Tiger’s thoughts on trying to get that 83rd win?

“I really don't think about it because I have to think about all the things I need to do to win the golf tournament,” he said. “There's so many different shots I have to play and strategy and thinking my way around the golf course that I'm more consumed in that.”

Note: He has won at Torrey Pines eight times in his career, another pretty impressive record.

