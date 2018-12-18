America's Wealthiest Celebrities4 hours ago

Tiger Woods' net worth is $800 million, $50 million more than a year ago, according to Forbes

The accuracy of net worth lists ought to be viewed, at a minimum, with a modicum of skepticism, but they are interesting nonetheless, notably when Diddy is shown to be worth more than Tiger and a 21-year-old woman is worth more than either of them.

The list is Forbes’ annual ranking of America’s wealthiest celebrities.

Tiger Woods ranked in a tie with author James Patterson for ninth at $800 million, which positions himself in the years ahead to have a go at adding “billionaire” to descriptions of him.

Lest he get too cocky, Michael Jordan is worth more than twice as much, at $1.7 billion, fourth on the list.

Just ahead of Tiger is Diddy at $825 million, while Kylie Jenner, the wunderkind who is the sole owner of Kylie Cosmetics, is No. 5 at $900 million.

George Lucas is a runaway No. 1 at $5.4 billion.

Last year, Woods was ranked eighth at $750 million. Woods’ improbable comeback from injuries, capped by a victory in the Tour Championship, already has paid dividends to his bottom line in 2018 and is likely to continue doing so into the future. Last month, it was announced that Woods has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery Inc. to provide content on its streaming video platform, GOLFTV.

RELATED: Tiger Woods, Discovery's GOLFTV announce exclusive content partnership promising "unparalleled" insight into golfer

He also has endorsement contracts with Nike, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Hero MotorCorp, Monster Energy and Kowa, the latter a Japanese pharmaceutical company.

