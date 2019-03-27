Tiger Woods live blog: Woods in battle with Aaron Wise on Day 1 of WGC-Match Play

Tiger Woods' final Masters tune-up comes in Texas at this week's WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C. That the 43-year-old is in the field is something of a novelty; Woods—due to injury and a drop in world rankings—hasn't played in the event since 2013. Also surprising: though he's won Match Play three times in his career, Tiger's advanced out of the Sweet 16 just once since 2004.

Which brings up an interesting proposition for the week. One of the more competitive spirits the game has ever seen, Woods is not in the tournament simply for reps. Conversely, there is the potential for seven rounds in five days, a workload Woods—who has already dealt with a neck strain this winter—may be unable to bear at this stage of this career, and one that could have a detriment on his prospects at Augusta National and the rest of his season.

For his part, Woods doesn't seemed fazed by the task at hand.

"The end of last year gave me a lot of confidence that I played as many events as I did to end the season," Woods said on Tuesday. "I was fried, I was tired, but my body held up. So that's something that has been very good. My training has been pretty good. My neck has been feeling better, which is nice. And so I have to play well and beat the guy in front of me in order to have that situation where I'm there on Sunday in the finals. So there's a lot of work to be done between now and then."

To get to the weekend, Woods will first have to go through reigning Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise. In the midst of a sophomore slump, the former NCAA champ from the University of Oregon has missed four of his last six cuts. Not exactly the ideal form for one making their first Match Play start, against one of the two greatest golfers of all-time, no less. The two tee off at 2:00 p.m. ET, and Golf Digest will be here to keep you up-to-date on the action from Austin.

(All times ET)

4:01 p.m. : Woods misses his putt, while Wise buries his. Match is now all square heading to the back nine.

4:00 p.m. : Spieth has now dropped two straight holes to Horschel, including an ugly three-putt from 20 feet. Elsewhere, Lucas Bjerregaard is 2 Up on Justin Thomas.

3:57 p.m. : Wise turns the tables, hitting a sporty shot from the rough to 15 feet or so. Woods hits an odd knockdown that spurts to the left, and will leave Woods away.

3:52 p.m. : Woods' drive on the ninth finds the fairway and catches the down slope, running out 340 yards and leaving a nifty pitch. Wise one-arms a drive that sails to the left and stays in the rough.

3:45 p.m. : Cameras disappeared for 10 minutes, and suddenly Tiger's on the green putting for par from 25 feet. Okay, then.

The putt slides by, giving Woods a bogey. As for Wise, his approach safely found the green in regulation, his two-putt good enough for the win. Woods' advantage is down to 1.

3:35 p.m. : Tiger's drive heads into trouble to the right, but trees knock his ball down. May have to punch out, but at least it's in play.

3:28 p.m .: Oh boy. Woods chunks his chip, leaving him a ways from the hole.

Except he drops the 30-foot, winding putt for par. That sound you hear is Wise, who made a nice bunker shot to three feet or so, trying to get the dagger out of his back. Woods remains 2 Up.

3:21 p.m .: Woods' tee shot at the par-3 sixth goes long, LONG and left. But Tiger is somewhat bailed out, and Wise' tee shot finds the bunker to the right of the green.

Else, Henrik Stenson is 2 Up on Phil Mickelson after eight holes, Spieth and Horschel remained all square through 12 holes, and Justin Rose—who has struggled at this event—is 3 Up on Emiliano Grillo.

3:15 p.m. : Wise plays a nice pitch to five feet or so. Woods' eagle putt has enough juice, but doesn't turn as much as Woods believed. Wise, who has settled down after his stumble out of the gate, converts his birdie. No blood, no foul.

3:10 p.m .: After a 333-yard drive, Tiger goes with an iron from about 240 yards out. His shot takes a generous bounce to the right off a greenside hill, trickling about 25-30 feet from the hole. Though Wise is a bit further, his iron shot falls 20 yards short of the green. Advantage, Tiger.

3:05 p.m. : On Austin's first par 5, Woods breaks out the SmokeWagon and splits the fairway in two. Should have a go at the green.

3:02 p.m. : Paul Casey continues his hot play, dismissing Abraham Ancer 5&3. Casey is a two-time runner-up at this event and has to be viewed as a threat this weekend.

As for Woods, he converts the birdie putt to stay 2 Up thru five.

3:00 p.m. : On the short par-4 fifth, Woods finds the fairway, and from 80 yards or so, puts his approach to seven feet or so. Wise is not out, though, his drive just left of the green and a chance to get up-and-down for bird.

And he does, making a nifty chip to tap-in range. Work left for Woods to stay 2 Up.

2:52 p.m. : Woods' birdie dies an inch or two away from the hole. But it doesn't matter, as Wise blows his birdie putt five feet by and comes nowhere close on the follow-up. Woods 2 Up thru four holes.

2:50 p.m. : Elsewhere, Jordan Speith, who was 3 Down to Billy Horschel, as won three straight to square things up heading into the back nine. Tony Finau closes out Keith Mitchel 2&1, while Kevin Kisner knocks in a wedge from 60 yards out for eagle to even his match with Ian Poulter heading into the 17th.

2:47 p.m .: Wise finds the green, but is nowhere close on the par-3 4th. Woods answers, and answers with vigor, putting his shot 12 feet or so from the pin. Lead could be back to 2 in two winks of a coal miner's eye.

2:40 p.m. : Woods' third is not much better, spinning off the green and barely stopping in front of the hazard. Lot of rust from Tiger early. Wise' second finds the green, and will be in good position to grab one back at No. 3.

And Wise does, two-putting for the W. Tiger down to Up 1 in the match.

2:35 p.m. : Tiger again goes left off the tee and into a bunker, presenting enough of an issue where he has to lay up out of the sand.

2:30 p.m. : It's far from pretty, but after Knox fails to grab the sand save, Woods knocks in a 10-footer for par. Tiger, 2 Up thru 2.

2:23 p.m. : On the other end of the course, Russell Knox, down two to Bryson DeChambeau, chunks his bunker shot on the 17th hole. He picks up, giving DeChambeau the victory 3&1.

As for our main group, both Woods and Wise find the large fairway at No. 2. Wise's approach is again way off, falling to the right. It banks off a hill and into a greenside bunker. Woods' second shot isn't much better, going long that almost falls into the hazard. It stays on the fringe, but Tiger not taking advantage of Wise's mistakes early on.

2:16 p.m. : Woods misses his par save, but Wise's bogey roll comes up well short. Tiger takes the win with an opening bogey.

2:14 p.m. : We're not firing out of the gate, sports fans. Wise chunks his flop shot, while Tiger's runs 20 feet by the pin. But Wise's fourth is not much better, and will still be away as he attempts his bogey.

2:07: p.m. : Wise sends his approach sailing over the green, opening the door for Tiger. But it's a door Tiger leaves open, following suit with his shot out of the sand, flying the flagstick by yards and settling down the back slope. Two tough up-and-downs await.

2:02 p.m. : Tiger pulls his drive to the left side of one, finding a bunker on his tee shot. Wise is no better, breaking out the dreaded snap-hook that barrels into the tree line and kicks out. Uh, we're off.

1:56 p.m. : Good news: the "Try your best to be imposing" profile photos are back! Here's Tiger, who looks mildly perturbed to be taking a picture, and Wise, who looks like he just found out he's playing Tiger.

1:45 p.m .: Before Tiger tees off, a look at some of the early proceedings at the WGC-Match Play: Bryson DeChambeau is 1 Up on Russel Knox through 14 holes, Brooks Koepka is all squared with Tom Lewis after 11, and Jordan Spieth is 3 Down to Billy Horschel in just five holes.

1:30 p.m. : This is Woods' first time playing at Austin C.C.. It's a course that's mostly catered to bomber's (its winners being Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day) and does allow for the occasional miss off the tee. That should be music to Woods, who's not exactly known for his accuracy with the big stick.

