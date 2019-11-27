News & Tours6 hours ago

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth headline six-man exhibition prior to Hero World Challenge

By
Tiger Woods
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesTiger Woods reacts after holing out on the ninth green to finish with a six-under 64 in his first round of the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan.

Essentially, it's an exhibition before an exhibition.

Tiger Woods will host a six-man competition on Monday, Dec. 2 to serve as the kick-off for his Hero World Challenge. The "Hero Shot at Baha Mar" will feature Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Henrik Stenson in a made-for-streaming event.

All six players will hit from 100 yards to a moving target in a pool at the Baha Mar, which is the Hero's host hotel. Players will be awarded for proximity and each get six shots at the target, with the sixth shot worth double points.

There will be three head-to-head matches in the first round. The second will be decided by the lowest scoring player eliminated, with the final two battling it out in the last title for the win.

The event starts at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage of the Hero Shot will be live on social media by GolfTV, PGA Tour and TGR Live.

The Hero World Challenge begins on Dec. 4, ending a day early to accommodate the travel plans of those competing at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. Rahm, who is coming off a win in Dubai, is the Hero's defending champ.

