Tiger Woods isn't (quite) a lock to pick himself for the Presidents Cup, according to latest odds

Tiger Woods' three-shot win at the Zozo Championship on Sunday seemed to wrap up the reigning Masters champ's spot on this year's Presidents Cup team. After all, Woods looked in great shape and form in Japan, and, well, he's the guy who will make the ultimate decision .

"I think the player definitely got the captain's attention," captain Woods joked to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis in the aftermath.

So Woods surely will be one of the four captain's picks when he announces his decision next week (Nov. 4), right? Well, according to oddsmakers it's not (quite) a lock.

In the latest round of Tiger Woods prop bets being offered by BetOnline.ag, Woods is a heavy -500 favorite (Risk $500 to win $100) to make the squad, but those betting against it happening are only getting 3-to-1 odds.

To put this in perspective, Woods is a bigger favorite (-800) to not win any of 2020's four major championships than he is to represent Team USA at Royal Melbourne in December. Of course, you also have to keep in mind that sportsbooks are trying to limit their exposure. By offering bigger payouts for Woods not making the team, they open themselves up to more risk. And by making him more of a favorite to make the team, they would limit the action. Then again, as long as Woods doesn't hurt himself between now and next week, it would be shocking for him to not pick himself—especially since he could be making one or even two extra picks depending on the knees of Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

As for the other Tiger props, here's a look at all the odds regarding him adding to his total of 15 majors in 2020:

Wins All 4 Majors 250/1

Wins at least 3 Majors 125/1

Wins at least 2 Majors 22/1

Wins at least 1 Major 4/1

No Major Wins 1/8

You can bet on when he will get his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win :

83rd PGA Tour win to come in any other 2020 event 3/2

No 83rd PGA Tour title before end of 2020 7/4

2020 Farmers Insurance Open 9/1

2019 Hero World Challenge 12/1

2020 Genesis Invitational 12/1

2020 WGC - Mexico 14/1

2020 Masters 16/1

2020 Players Championship 20/1

2020 WGC - Matchplay 33/1

And you can also bet on him winning the 2020 Olympics:

Yes +900 (9/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

But first things first. Captain Woods has some decisions to make by next week. And one of them is going to cause some money to change hands.

