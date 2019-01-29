Tiger Woods is already planning Presidents Cup dance moves, seems set on being a playing captain

Tiger Woods will be the youngest Presidents Cup captain ever this December. He also seems pretty set on being the second playing captain in the event's history—and the first to incorporate 90s sitcom dance moves into celebrations.

Woods has made it clear that qualifying for the U.S. team is his goal , and has repeatedly stated he wouldn't turn down the opportunity to tee it up at Royal Melbourne. But in his first "captain's blog" leading up to the event , Woods took another couple (minor) steps in locking up his spot on the squad. Take a look at how Woods signed off:

Someone is feeling pretty confident after that Sunday back-nine 31 at Torrey Pines , eh? Looks like there are only 11 roster spots to play for if you're an American golfer.

Earlier in his blog, Woods writes, "I am going to do everything I can to qualify for the team so that I can be out on the course playing. Maybe Kuch and I can bring this back?"

Let's hope he was kidding.

As for more serious matters, Tiger talked about enjoying his two rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open playing with young stars Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, both of whom figure to be on the American team this year. And he mentioned being impressed by Bryson DeChambeau's win in Dubai.

"I won USGA titles before these guys were born," Woods writes. "That’s tough to get my head around."

But it's the young guys who might be struggling to understand if Woods brings back that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air celebration. After all, that show went off the air in 1996.

