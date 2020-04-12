Golf Digest Video2 hours ago

Tiger Woods' inner circle revisits the dramatic events of his incredible fifth Masters title

Apart from his family, there are three people Tiger Woods keeps closer than anyone else. His agent, Mark Steinberg, who has represented Woods since he turned professional. His caddie, Joe LaCava, who has looped for Woods since 2011. And his longtime friend and practice partner, Rob McNamara.

In this roundtable discussion with our Henni Zuel, Team Tiger discuss all that went into Tiger’s remarkable victory at the 2019 Masters. McNamara gives insights into Woods’ scheduling and preparation, and when he knew his bud had a real chance to win a fifth green jacket. LaCava takes you inside the ropes with stories about not just that incredible Sunday, but the entire week, which began with a serene practice session and ended with LaCava taking pictures at Hooters. Steinberg relives being the most nervous he’s ever been.

The discussion touches on much more than just that week—all three men tell stories about their experiences working with the greatest golfer of his generation.

