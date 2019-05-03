Trending
Tiger Woods has to routinely block Bubba Watson's phone number

Tiger Woods
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages

Tiger Woods is notoriously private. Bubba Watson, not so much, willing to share everything and anything on his social platforms. Not surprising, then, that Woods apparently has to routinely block Bubba's phone number.

At least, that's the word according to Watson.

Making media rounds for his new CBD sponsorship, Watson visited the Dan Patrick Show this week. When the eponymous host asked Watson if he had Tiger's phone number and if he texts him, Watson replied, "Sometimes," forcing Patrick to inquire further.

“He’s blocked me before,” Watson said to laughter. “He changes his number quite a bit.”

Watson explained he'll receive Tiger's new digits at team events like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

“You get every player’s number, so y’all can have a group text going,” Watson said. “And so even if he blocks me, I get it that week and then I’ll have it for a little bit.”

So what does Watson do to get himself blocked?

“I send him so many text messages,” Watson replied. “Just random stuff like ‘Look at this, it’s a bottle of water. Oh here’s this.’ So that might be why he blocked me. But for that one week when we’re on the team together, I love to just send him random stuff. And he’s like ‘Can you please stop?'”

That would do it. The interview is below, which randomly includes a photo of Woods dying his hair in the mid-2000s. For a guy campaigning to be Tiger's assistant at the Presidents Cup, Watson is not doing himself any favors.

