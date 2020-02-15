Tiger Woods' cringeworthy four-putt at Riviera leads to him making some bad career history

Tiger Woods was looking to make history this week at the Genesis Invitational, where a win would have been the first of his career at Riviera and the 83rd of his PGA Tour career, which would had made him the all-time wins leader. During Saturday's third round he did indeed make some career history, but the type he'd like to forget as soon as possible.

Starting his moving day on the back nine, Woods hoped to get off to a fast start on the short par-4 10th and the par-5 11th. Instead, he went par-bogey, dropping to one over for the week. Two holes later he set himself up with a good chance to get one back, putting his approach to 18 feet at the par-4 13th. He walked off with double bogey.

As the tour tweeted, this was Woods' second four-putt of the season, something he hasn't done since 1998, his second full season as a professional. This one feels a little more brutal given it's his second four-putt in as many starts. At the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods four-putted the opening hole of his second round, the par-4 first at Torrey Pines. That one was a bit longer but not by much, measuring at 24 feet 9 inches.

Woods had a good day with the flat stick on Thursday, but lost strokes on the greens on Friday and will lose quite a few more on Saturday when his third round is finished. Following the double bogey he made bogeys at 14 and 16 before picking up two birdies on the front nine. He did just drop another shot, putting him at four over.

