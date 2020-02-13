Tiger Woods accomplished something he hasn't done in 8 years on Thursday

The tapestry of Tiger Woods' career, and how we examine and appreciate his work, constantly lends itself to findings both remarkable and odd. Consider this note from the PGA Tour communication department somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.

Woods, playing in (and hosting) this week's Genesis Invitational, made an eagle at Riviera's first hole on Thursday afternoon.

In a vacuum, ostensibly not that impressive: The par 5, despite its tight confines off the tee, is one of the easier holes at the iconic L.A. course.

But in the totality of Woods' accomplishments, it is quite something.

For it is just the second time in the PGA Tour Shotlink Era (2003), and first since 2012, that Tiger has opened a tournament with an eagle.

For those of you scoring at home, the 2012 WGC-Mexico Championship was then known as the WGC-Cadillac Championship, contested at Doral. Clearly it is an auspicious start for Woods, who has notoriously never won at Riviera. Although Tiger fans should hope 2012 isn't an omen, as Woods ultimately W/D from Doral that season.

RELATED: TIGER WOODS' BEST SHORT-GAME TIPS