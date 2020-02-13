Tiger Statsan hour ago

Tiger Woods accomplished something he hasn't done in 8 years on Thursday

By
Genesis Invitational - Round One
Harry How(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The tapestry of Tiger Woods' career, and how we examine and appreciate his work, constantly lends itself to findings both remarkable and odd. Consider this note from the PGA Tour communication department somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.

Woods, playing in (and hosting) this week's Genesis Invitational, made an eagle at Riviera's first hole on Thursday afternoon.

In a vacuum, ostensibly not that impressive: The par 5, despite its tight confines off the tee, is one of the easier holes at the iconic L.A. course.

But in the totality of Woods' accomplishments, it is quite something.

For it is just the second time in the PGA Tour Shotlink Era (2003), and first since 2012, that Tiger has opened a tournament with an eagle.

For those of you scoring at home, the 2012 WGC-Mexico Championship was then known as the WGC-Cadillac Championship, contested at Doral. Clearly it is an auspicious start for Woods, who has notoriously never won at Riviera. Although Tiger fans should hope 2012 isn't an omen, as Woods ultimately W/D from Doral that season.

RELATED: TIGER WOODS' BEST SHORT-GAME TIPS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods accomplished something he hasn't done i…
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka defies announcers, laws of gravity wi…
Golf News & ToursMassive search party somehow fails to find Phil Mic…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved