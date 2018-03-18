Tiger Woods could only laugh at how this shot didn’t drop after clanging off the flagstick

Tiger Woods had quite the adventurous fifth hole at Bay Hill on Sunday. First, the 14-time major champion took a big-time rip with his driver—not opting to play it safe on the dogleg left 390-yard par 4—and instead taking it over the trees off the tee. The result was a 337-yard drive that left him in the heavy rough just 42 yards away. We saw a vintage Tiger recoil after that big-time lash:

Tiger's second shot, a little running pitch from that heavy stuff, got stopped by a sprinkler head—robbing his ball from rolling onto the green. A tough break. That set up this next bit of misfortune. Though his third shot from off the green certainly had a little too much juice on it, how does this ball not drop?

The reaction from Tiger says it all.

The result? A not-so-average par. But a par all the same. Still, it was the second straight hole we saw Tiger hit a fantastic drive—nearly hitting the longest drive of the day on the previous hole. We know the ball speed is back, perhaps Tiger just needs a few breaks to fall his way.

We're with you, Shooter. Nothing you can do but shrug.

