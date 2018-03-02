Tiger Woods commits to Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational for final Masters tune-up

Tiger Woods is scheduled to make his first Masters start since 2013 this spring. And it appears he'll receive a few more reps inside the ropes before teeing it up at Augusta National.

On Friday Woods confirmed that he'll play in next week's Valspar Championships, as well as the ensuing Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 42-year-old committed after having a "good recovery week" following his performance at the Honda Classic, where he finished T-12.

It's been a relatively positive display thus far for Woods in his latest comeback endeavor. Though he made the cut on the number at Torrey Pines, he surmounted a Sunday charge to finish T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open. The next start was a bit of a mess, with wayward driving and shaky putting leading to a missed weekend at Riviera. However, he bounced back the following week at PGA National, leading the field in proximity to the hole.

This will be Tiger's first outing at the Valspar Championship. On the other end of the spectrum resides Bay Hill, where Woods has won eight times. This will be the first time Woods plays two stretches of back-to-back events before the Masters since 2006.

