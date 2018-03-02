Tiger WoodsMarch 2, 2018

Tiger Woods commits to Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational for final Masters tune-up

By
Tiger Woods
Sam Greenwood/Getty Image

Tiger Woods is scheduled to make his first Masters start since 2013 this spring. And it appears he'll receive a few more reps inside the ropes before teeing it up at Augusta National.

On Friday Woods confirmed that he'll play in next week's Valspar Championships, as well as the ensuing Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 42-year-old committed after having a "good recovery week" following his performance at the Honda Classic, where he finished T-12.

It's been a relatively positive display thus far for Woods in his latest comeback endeavor. Though he made the cut on the number at Torrey Pines, he surmounted a Sunday charge to finish T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open. The next start was a bit of a mess, with wayward driving and shaky putting leading to a missed weekend at Riviera. However, he bounced back the following week at PGA National, leading the field in proximity to the hole.

This will be Tiger's first outing at the Valspar Championship. On the other end of the spectrum resides Bay Hill, where Woods has won eight times. This will be the first time Woods plays two stretches of back-to-back events before the Masters since 2006.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSirak: Anybody's Guess - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursJohn Strege: Monday Qualifier: March 28 - Golf Dige…
Golf News & ToursBonk: Arnie's World - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection