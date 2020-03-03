Tiger Woods among finalists for World Golf Hall of Fame 2021 class. Will he get in?

When Tiger Woods turned 44 on December 30, 2019, he was still a full six years away from being eligible for enshrinement in the World Golf Hall of Fame, based on the minimum age criteria of 50. Twenty-two days later, the World Golf Hall of Fame announced it would be reducing that number to 45 . We'll give you one guess as to why.

On Tuesday, Woods got one step closer to induction when the World Golf Hall of Fame released the names of the 10 finalists who will be considered next year. The 15-time major champion was among them, which will now spark debate on whether or not he'll get in. Allow us to make an argument....

Just kidding. They didn't reduce to age requirement to not let the greatest player of his era in right away. He is one of four male competitors who will be considered. Four female competitors were also announced, in addition to two contributors (non-professional golfers with ties to the game). The finalists are below:

Male Competitors

Tiger Woods

Padraig Harrington

Johnny Farrell

Tom Wesikopf

Female Competitors

Susie Maxwell Berning

Beverly Hanson

Sandra Palmer

Dottie Peppeer

Contributors

Tim Finchem

Marion Hollins

The induction ceremony date, location and class will be announced in the coming weeks.

