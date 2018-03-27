Trending
But Why?

Thought your gender reveal party was creative? This one had an alligator

By
4 hours ago

If there's a dumber, more insufferable trend than gender reveal parties, I'd love to know what it is. Unfortunately though, they appear like they are very much here to stay, each one attempting to be more creative than the last. After all, the celebs do them! That means us normals MUST follow suit in order to achieve maximum like counts on Instagram.

But it's safe to say none will top this one making the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday, and hopefully it puts an end to them all. Because its without a doubt the most unique, creative, and downright dangerous gender reveal video you'll ever see. Why? Well, it features a live alligator, one that these partygoers don't seem too frightened of:

Gotta love the South, where the only real way to find out if your kid is going to be a boy or a girl is by possibly getting your arm chomped on by a gator.

Move over Cody Gribble, you've been upstaged by this soon-to-be-dad who we'd all definitely trust our own children with.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky get REALLY creative with gender reveal of second baby

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Three-Day Weekends

Luckiest school district on earth eliminates Mondays, moves to four-day week

3 hours ago
But Why?

Thought your gender reveal party was creative? This one had an alligator

4 hours ago
Viral Video

Feast your eyes on possibly the longest, and definitely most impressive, putt ever made

4 hours ago
The National Pastime

We played (most of) opening day using NES baseball games

21 hours ago
Mortal Kombat

MMA fighter celebrates KO with front flip off opponent's semi-conscious carcass

March 26, 2018
Pay to Play

LeBron James spends $1.5 million on his body every year, still gets decent ROI

March 26, 2018
MLB

Marlins Man will no longer attend Marlins games, proving loyalty is dead

March 26, 2018
Eyes on the Road

Dear Shaq, please stop Instagramming while driving

March 26, 2018
America

Here's Golden Tate snagging a beer from long distance and chugging it in an American flag...

March 26, 2018
To Infinity And Beyond

Adorable flat-earth rocket "scientist" sort of launches his first big "spaceship"

March 26, 2018
Alright, Alright, Alright

The busiest man at the Match Play was Matthew McConaughey, and we don't know why

March 25, 2018
King James

LeBron James may have ended two lives with his latest posterizing dunk

March 25, 2018
March Madness

Many people are saying Florida State quit on Saturday night against Michigan

March 25, 2018
Practice Makes Perfect

Watch multitasking dad work on short game while holding young daughter

March 24, 2018
College Football

This fan email regarding the Tennessee Volunteers' infamous coaching search is gold

March 23, 2018
MLB

The Phillies-Tigers Spring Training game was a full-on bean-fest, complete with multiple

March 23, 2018
Rare Moves

NCAA stunningly gets something right, amends elbow brace rule for Purdue's Isaac Haas

March 23, 2018
NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies took tanking to a new level with 61-point loss

March 23, 2018
Related
The LoopA list of people who would get a better reception t…
The Loop10 college football games that will get you pumped …
The LoopFive sports-related excuses that stack up with Hugh…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection