This worm burner from Joaquin Niemann is already the sickest shot of 2020, and that's not an exaggeration

Sentry Tournament Of Champions - Final Round
Harry HowKAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 05, 2020 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Five days into 2020, and we’re already rolling out “shot of the year” headlines. If your eyes are rolling to the back of your head, we understand.

But it doesn’t feel hyperbolic to make that statement about this shot that Joaquin Niemann hit during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. And if that’s too aggressive, we’ll just call it the “sickest shot of the year” for now. Enjoy:

Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland have made the stinger famous. Niemann might have just made the worm burner famous. Next time your drive doesn’t get five feet off the ground, just tell your buddies you were trying that shot that Niemann hit in Maui. The only difference is Niemann’s went 242 yards into a heavy wind, while your’s rolls out to about 100 yards. Similar idea, though.

Niemann’s wind cheater came at the par-4 13th hole at Kapalua, and it left him with 128 yards to the pin. He put his approach to 15 feet and just missed the birdie putt. The first-round leader is nine under for the tournament with a few holes to play, making it almost impossible for him to catch Justin Thomas. Golf fans will be watching the shot he hit on 13 on loop for the next 24 hours though, so he’s got that going for him.

