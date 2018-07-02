Trending
This World Cup/golf announcing mashup is the highlight you didn't know you needed

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX
Think golf announcers are too reverent? That fútbol voices get too caught up in the lack of action excitement? While we won't counter those opinions, you may hold them in a different light once those sporting soundtracks are reversed.

At least, that's our takeaway after watching this mash-up of World Cup and PGA Tour highlights:

Somewhere, a FOXSports executive is pondering putting Gus Johnson on the call at Pebble Beach next summer.

Now, if we can just get the sports to switch celebrations—Phil Mickelson taking off his shirt and jumping into the crowd after a successful flop—we'll really be in business.

