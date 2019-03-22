This Valentino Dixon product collection allows you to support and showcase the inspiring artist

Golf Digest SELECT is launching a limited edition line of products inspired by Valentino Dixon originals. If you haven't heard the story, Dixon spent 27 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Using colored pencils and taking inspiration from the pages of Golf Digest, he drew pictures of golf courses to pass the time. He sent some drawings to Golf Digest's Max Adler, who told his story, which eventually helped exonerate Dixon.

Now you can support Dixon through this collection of apparel and products featuring one of Dixon's most iconic drawings. Net profits from the sale of the products will be distributed to Dixon.

The entire collection, made in collaboration with Weekend Warrior Golf, is available now on the Golf Digest SELECT storefront. The first product in the line is a super-soft t-shirt featuring one of Dixon's originals. Dixon estimates that he created this image in 2015. It is not an exact representation but a vision pieced together from disparate images. The shirt is a cotton-poly blend and comes in five color options: white, gray, mint, yellow and sand.

Valentino Dixon Canvas Tee

The second shirt in the collection is a remix on the iconic drawing into a diamond design. This shirt will also be available in white, gray, mint, yellow and sand.

Valentino Dixon Diamonds Tee

There will also be a mug featuring the same Dixon design so you can drink your coffee with a view every morning. The mug is dishwasher and microwave safe, with a high gloss finish that displays Dixon's artwork masterfully.

Valentino Dixon Canvas Mug

