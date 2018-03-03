This Spanish announcer's call of Ross Fisher's hole-in-one is the best thing you'll hear all week, and possibly all year

Much like last year at the WGC-Mexico Championship , there's been plenty of fireworks so far this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec. On Friday alone we saw two impressive hole-outs from Dustin Johnson and Jason Dufner, both for eagle and both met with standard, non-existent celebrations we've come to expect from Johnson and Dufner.

Ross Fisher displayed a little more emotion when he produced a highlight of his own on Saturday in Mexico, making a hole-in-one with a 9-iron at the 157-yard par-3 third hole. But the real excitement came when the PGA Tour posted a video on Twitter featuring the call of Fisher's ace by a Spanish announcer, who brought the energy of a World Cup Final to Chapultepec. Have a listen:

Incredible. That will undoubtedly be the best thing you hear all year in golf, or any sport for that matter. Some say the best sports broadcasters often say less, letting the big moment breathe. We're very glad that wasn't the case with this guy, who should be stationed at every course's signature par-3 for the rest of the season for more potential "HOOOOOOLE"-in-ones. Imagine this guy at the 17th at Sawgrass? Absolutely electric.