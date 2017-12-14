Trending
Baseball

This sad tweet sums up the pathetic existence of the Miami Marlins

By
3 hours ago
San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins
Mike EhrmannMIAMI, FL - AUGUST 25: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins hits a two run home run in the first inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on August 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The never-ending rebuild for the Miami Marlins is a sports travesty. Actually, "rebuild" is the wrong nomenclature, for that implies hope. And there is no hope for this maligned franchise.

For only the Marlins can see an ownership change from Jeffrey Loria—a man who had a six percent approval rating and was once named the "worst man in sports"—to a group that somehow makes things worse. Before the ink dried on the property title exchange, new ownership (backed by Bruce Sherman's fortune with Derek Jeter serving as public puppet) traded reigning MVP Mike Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees.

Which, in and of itself, is somewhat defensible: Stanton was making a boatload of money, and a player of his caliber should bring back a haul of prospects. One slight issue: the Marlins got bupkis in the deal, receiving Starlin Castro (who the team is expected to deal) and a few middling prospects. Hard to "rebuild" when there's no foundation.

A plight best captured in this tweet following the Stanton swindle:

Oh, and this was made before 27-year-old All-Star Marcell Ozuna was dealt to the Cardinals, leading to this small revision:

We'd be remiss in failing to mention Christian Yelich, the club's 26-year-old Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner, is also on the block. Should he leave South Beach, the number would be 22.

Hey, at least the fans can take solace in that kick-ass fish-n-flamingo themed outfield structure that lights up during home runs. Granted, there's no one on the current Miami roster that's capable of hitting out of the park, but at least it's there.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopComing soon to a major championship near you? Pro g…
The Loop5 things to talk about with your buddies on the cou…
The LoopAaron Judge's electric performance in the Home Run …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection