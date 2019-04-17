Trending
No Hard Feelings?

This may be the saltiest denial of a handshake in the history of the National Hockey League

By
3 hours ago

On Tuesday night the Columbus Blue Jackets completed the somewhat stunning upset of the Tampa Bay Lighting, a team that had a historic regular season and just couldn't keep it together once the playoffs started. I say "somewhat" stunning because the NHL is the one league where an upset like this is possible, though still unlikely. What is stunning, however, is the manner in which the Blue Jackets won, sweeping the top-seeded Bolts and outscoring them 19-8 for the series. What's worse is that the Lightning led 3-0 in Game 1 on home ice, eventually allowing an epic comeback by the Jackets that propelled them to a series win.

The swift ending on Tuesday night meant this was the first series to feature "handshakes," which, NHL stans will tell you (myself included), is the classiest postgame tradition in sports. After four to seven games of chirping, beating each others brains in and wanting to literally kill your opponent, both teams respectfully shake hands and tell each other good job in an orderly fashion. Unless you're Sean Avery and Martin Brodeur.

Or, apparently, unless you're Artemi Panarin and Nikita Kucherov, who each hail from Russia but faced off with one another this series. Panarin, Columbus's star winger, had two goals and three assists for the series, while Kucherov struggled, tallying just two assists. Getting swept was no doubt frustrating, but Kucherov's play in particular had to really frustrate him, as it came after he led the league in points and assists by a wide margin in the regular season. This frustration was more apparent than ever in the handshake line, when Panarin went in for the high five while pretty much laughing in Kucherov's face. Kucherov was having none of it:

Not sure why the announcer is saying they are not the best of friends, because I'm pretty sure the two Russians are somewhat tight. Last summer, they posted a picture together with Tampa Bay goalie and fellow Russian Andrei Vasilevskiy on a beach in Tampa, immediately sparking rumors that Panarin might come to play for the Bolts:

Loading

View on Instagram

Prior to this season, Kucherov was asked about the picture and whether he thought it was possible Panarin could come to Tampa when he hits free agency this off-season. Kucherov replied "Sure! He is a great player. He would be a great addition to our team and it would be nice to have another Russian. We practiced together last summer, enjoyed every second of it." Maybe that means they are best buds and maybe it doesn't, but to characterize them as "not the best of friends" seems wrong.

If they are good buddies, this move from Panarin is even more savage than we first thought. Everybody loves to rip on their friends, but to do it on national TV after beating them and laughing in their face is ballsy. Would anyone have blamed Kucherov for socking Panarin in the face? Then again, Kucherov kind of deserved it after his hit on Panarin's teammate in Game 2, which earned Kucherov a suspension:

Tough night and subsequent morning for the Lightning faithful, though we should have all seen this coming after the grave mistake that was made prior to Game 1:

RELATED: Is scoring your first career NHL goal in your first career NHL game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs good?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

2 hours ago
Too Late to Apologize

The Tampa Bay Lightning's bizarre Twitter apology is only making things worse

2 hours ago
Awkward...

Based off this clip, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are as good as done in Golden State

2 hours ago
No Hard Feelings?

This may be the saltiest denial of a handshake in the history of the National Hockey League

3 hours ago
Runs in the Family

Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

21 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods wins the Masters(!), Phil Mickelson’s all-time dagger, and the greatest four in...

a day ago
All-World Ad Reads

Burger King and Wendy's should allow Kevin Harlan to eat for free for life after his on Monday

a day ago
Spoils of Victory

Sweet Lou Williams celebrates largest comeback in NBA playoff history with...nachos?

April 16, 2019
Instant Legends

Is scoring your first career NHL goal in your first career NHL game in the Stanley Cup good?

April 16, 2019
Green Is The New Black
April 16, 2019
Human Bowling Pins

This Yu Darvish fastball could double as a weapon of mass destruction

April 16, 2019
Run Forrest Run

Believe it or not, the finish to the 2019 Boston Marathon has to be seen to be believed

April 15, 2019
Memory Lane

This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

April 15, 2019
Let Them Eat Crow

I wrote the wrongest possible Tiger Woods take, and the Internet will never let me forget it

April 15, 2019
Tigerisms

Masters 2019: 5 words that are officially part of the Tiger Woods lexicon after his winning...

April 15, 2019
Breaking IBM Watson

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods challenges Artificial Intelligence, too

April 14, 2019
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

April 14, 2019
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at...

April 14, 2019
Related
The LoopJohn Tortorella was extremely, disgustingly honest …
The LoopFive sports-related excuses that stack up with Hugh…
The Loop10 college football games that will get you pumped …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection