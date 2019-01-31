This Johnny Miller tribute video will make you realize how much you'll miss him in the booth

Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is arguably the most fun day on the professional golf calendar, with the exception of moving day at all four majors (had to add that before all the purists and WMPO haters jump down my throat). This weekend at TPC Scottsdale will be no different, but there will be a dark cloud of sadness hanging over golf fans' heads throughout NBC's coverage of the third round, as it will be Johnny Miller's final broadcast from the analyst chair.

For the most part, the golf world will be sad to see him go, as we're seeing in many of the tributes being written about Miller this week, all of them praising the "Desert Fox" and his incredible golfing and broadcasting career. But Johnny had plenty of haters, a lot of them actually. Some of those haters might even be thrilled to see him sign off for one final time on Saturday evening, but deep down, in places they don't talk about at parties they WANT Johnny in that booth they NEED Johnny in that booth. Who else will tell you when a guy just choked away a six-figure T-3rd place check? Who else will remind you about that time he shot 63 at Oakmont? Who else is going to beat the term "speed slots" into the ground like he's getting paid to? There's simply nobody like him.

In honor of Johnny's final broadcast, the guys at Skratch put together a hilarious video of some of the greatest "Johnny being Johnny" moments in his career, and it'll make you realize just how much you'll miss him:

A few thoughts from this video:

--I think I actually do get what he meant with the "kissing your sister" reference, but the way Johnny worded it was completely out of order

--Johnny telling players hitting it in the water to "stop hitting it in the water" is the kind of advice you usually have to pay double for. Wes Bryan was a good sport about it:

--"You've got to be smoking something to go for that flag anyway." Everything I've read about Johnny this week is that all he did was knock down flagsticks, so we should all start smoking whatever he was smoking

--Saying Poulter, the Shank gawd, "can hit some crooked ones" is too perfect

--Johnny has no clue what "spread eagle" actually means

--This video was only missing one thing: the time when Johnny said Rory lifts too much and then Rory damn near dunked one for eagle right in Johnny's eye on the 18th at Bay Hill

Other than that, tip of the cap on this video. Make sure you're by the TV on Saturday folks, because you do not want to miss any of Johnny's parting daggers.

