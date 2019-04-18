Trending
Wait, What?

This insane stat shows that legendary regular-season success in pro sports is a death knell in the playoffs

By
4 hours ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Kirk Irwin

Following their first-round choke after their historic regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning have understandably caught plenty of heat. Frankly, when you're sending out tweets like this after the loss, you deserve everything that comes your way. The way they have handled the 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets, from head coach Jon Cooper all the way down to the social media team, has been a debacle.

But as dark as these times may be for the franchise, the Lightning should not feel alone, as they are now part of a group that no professional sports team wants to find itself in, but a group nonetheless. Hey, it's better to share suffering with others than to suffer in solitude, a wise man once said (no one has ever said this).

The type of loss the Lightning went through is part of a bigger, wild pro sports trend pointed out by CBS Sports' Adam Schein on his daily "Time to Schein" show on Wednesday. The clip itself isn't really worth the full watch, and that's nothing against Schein. As far as I know he's quite talented, but a rant about the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who no one outside of the diehard puck fan has ever heard of or seen in their life, isn't going to really keep people's attention:

If you watched any of Cooper's postgame press conference, Schein's rant is very fair. Cooper looked less like a guy that just suffered one of the most shocking playoff series losses ever and more like a guy who was thinking "oh well, maybe we'll get 'em next year." But again, if Cooper went "door-to-door" in Tampa Bay to apologize to people, most folks would say "sir, who are you?" But I digress.

What will grab your attention is the graphic near the end of the video, depicting the death knell that is legendary regular-season success in pro sports:

(ENHANCE)

In all four major pro sports, the single season record holder for victories has NEVER gone on to win the championship in their respective sport. If this was common knowledge, my apologies, but I personally was taken aback. To Schein's point, when put up against the five other teams that had huge regular season success, the Lightning really may be the biggest let down of all given the fact they lost in the opening round. All five other teams in this legion of let downs at least made the semifinals of their sport's playoffs. The Lightning didn't even win a damn game.

Based off this trend, maybe the theory that it's better to get a loss, or a few losses depending on the sport, out of the way before the postseason starts has some value. As the Lightning found out, the pressure that kind of regular-season success brings is immense, not to mention everyone you play is looking to knock out the favorite. Oh well, better luck next year.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wait, What?

This insane stat shows that legendary regular-season success in pro sports is a death knell in...

4 hours ago
Let The Mind Games Begin

Atlanta Falcons absolutely dagger the Saints in 'Game of Thrones'-themed schedule reveal

6 hours ago
Big Cats on the Prowl

Even Michael B. Jordan has come down with a bad case of Tiger fever

9 hours ago
Baseball

Joey Votto further cemented his status as Internet's favorite baseball player with this first

10 hours ago
Celebrity Card

Shooter McGavin actor to avoid jail time for DUI, might still make the Tour Championship

11 hours ago
Trick Shots

You have to see this PGA Tour pro's 4-iron stinger to believe it

12 hours ago
Livin' La Vida Loca

Dwayne Wade chugs bottle of rosé while playing golf, already has retirement dialed in

April 17, 2019
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

April 17, 2019
Too Late to Apologize

The Tampa Bay Lightning's bizarre Twitter apology is only making things worse

April 17, 2019
Awkward...

Based off this clip, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are as good as done in Golden State

April 17, 2019
No Hard Feelings?

This may be the saltiest denial of a handshake in the history of the National Hockey League

April 17, 2019
Runs in the Family

Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

April 16, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods wins the Masters(!), Phil Mickelson’s all-time dagger, and the greatest four in...

April 16, 2019
All-World Ad Reads

Burger King and Wendy's should allow Kevin Harlan to eat for free for life after his on Monday

April 16, 2019
Spoils of Victory

Sweet Lou Williams celebrates largest comeback in NBA playoff history with...nachos?

April 16, 2019
Instant Legends

Is scoring your first career NHL goal in your first career NHL game in the Stanley Cup good?

April 16, 2019
Green Is The New Black
April 16, 2019
Human Bowling Pins

This Yu Darvish fastball could double as a weapon of mass destruction

April 16, 2019
Related
The LoopIs someone going to die in game 4 of the Devils-Lig…
The LoopMilan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay…
The LoopBud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection