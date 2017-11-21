This guy's "putter stinger" is absolutely mesmerizing to watch

Trending
In late October Tiger Woods nearly broke Twitter when he posted his "Return of the Stinger" video. It was majestic, mesmerizing, masterful and major championship-worthy. I'd exaggerate more but I've run out of adjectives that begin with the letter M.

While the "stinger" was a shot Tiger made famous, it's no longer exclusive to the 14-time major champion. Current PGA Tour pros who grew up watching Tiger can not only recreate it, but hit it even better, most notably fledgling star Ollie Schniederjans. Look no further than Schniederjans' absolutely ridiculous 341-yard "stinger" at the Wyndham Championship this August:

Incredible stuff from Tiger and Ollie, no doubt, but this guy's "putter stinger" that's currently going viral on Instagram is impressive in its own right. Check it out:

Striped. The video was posted by Dave Benford, who appears to be a pretty good player according to his Instagram page. Per the comments, Benford estimates he hits this Adams A7 64 series putter between 200-250, which is very Justin Thomas-esque if you ask us.

