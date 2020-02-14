This golf fashion retailer has led the digital space. Now it's opening a pop-up store in Los Angeles

When it comes to finding new and on-trend golf apparel, online retailer Trendy Golf has become a top destination since its launch in 2010. Curating both established and up-and-coming brands, Trendy Golf aims to make golfers more fashionable. In its latest buzzworthy move, Trendy Golf has collaborated with fashion company American Rag Cie to open its first pop-up store, TRENDYGOLF LIVE, in March. The pop-up will be located in the La Brea Fashion District in Los Angeles and will be open for five months beginning March 9.

It's a unique move for an online storefront to host a brick-and-mortar shop in this digital age, but the company was inspired by high-fashion retailers like Supreme, KITH and American Rag Cie, who have found success creating one-off shopping experiences and fashion destinations around the globe.

Products offered in the TRENDYGOLF LIVE store will include limited-edition pieces from popular, trendsetting brands in golf—including Ralph Lauren, Nike, G/FORE and Hugo Boss. There will be an interactive "Kicks Lounge" dedicated to limited-run and custom golf shoes, along with a section called the "Heat Room" to spotlight pieces from new and boutique brands in golf and fashion.

Exclusive collections will be announced throughout the activation, including the much anticipated golf-specific Ralph Lauren Bear Capsule. Previewing what is to come, the site currently has a few bear pieces available including two golf shirts ($90) , a sweatshirt ($125) and a sweater ($398).

TRENDYGOLF LIVE will host special events and launch parties during the five-month run with opportunities for tour player meet and greets. One of those players could be the company's recently signed brand ambassador, Jamie Lovemark, who will have the flexibility to wear outfits from multiple brands as part of this unique partnership.

The TRENDYGOLF LIVE in-person experience will also allow for VIP styling for those who need a little help on the fashion side of things.

