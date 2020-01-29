Seven emerging golf clothing brands that caught our eye at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show

Over 350 golf apparel brands were in attendance at last week's PGA Merchandise Show announcing current collections or previewing upcoming lines. Here are some cool golf brands with new apparel lines that caught our eye on the show floor. All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Asher Golf

What started as a company focused on high-quality, yet affordable golf gloves has more than quadrupled its offerings for 2020. Asher is expanding into a head-to-toe golf brand with 45 new hat styles, a line of casual apparel, socks and slides—in addition to a robust glove collection (gloves start at $12). French terry crewneck sweatshirts are available now ($89), socks ($12) and slides ($38) will drop in March, joggers (price TBD) in the summer and limited-edition pieces will drop throughout the year, specifically around the majors.

The Normal Brand

The Normal Brand is a Midwest-based company focused on designing clothes for everyday wear with rugged aesthetics and elevated style. The outdoorsy feel of the line is powered by a fabric called Puremeso—an ultra-soft poly-cotton blend that has reinforced seams for added durability. The performance-ready fabric is great for golf, but has a luxe look that's easy to dress up.

The Normal Brand Puremeso Pocket Polo ($65)

7Diamonds

7Diamonds is another menswear brand that's new to golf and making a splash. The fashion-forward company has been around since 2000 with a focus on premium fabrics, durable fits and a noticeable attention to detail. This is evident in the Gimme golf shirt launching in May ($89). Designers wanted this shirt to look great tucked or untucked, so they extended the bottom hem slightly so that it will stay secure in or drape clean worn out. It's also got a four-way stretch that retains shape through any activity and a pop of color at the placket to add style. If you need any more convincing, the brand had a few celebs, including singer Joey Fatone, pass through the PGA Merchandise Show to share their excitement about the brand.

Greyson Clothiers

The fashion-forward brand is expanding its offerings to women's apparel in 2020 after many requests from its female fans. Launching in July, the Scarlett label is named after one of the owner's two daughters (Greyson is the name of his other daughter). The lifestyle and golf collection includes pieces inspired by the men's line but engineered for women. The jogger pants have convertible drawstrings that can be worn out and tied for a casual look or hidden for a more dressy flat waistband ensemble. Cashmere tops include hoodie styles (above) and a sleeveless turtleneck and cardigan combination that is ultra-versatile.

Malbon Golf

Malbon Golf has become a trendsetter in golf since its inception in 2017. Owners Stephen and Erica Malbon developed the first full apparel collection in 2019, and it has continued to grow in popularity in both the golf and fashion worlds. The fall 2020 line is expected to continue the brand's expansion of fashion-forward golf pieces in bold color blocking, striking matching pattern sets and luxe materials.

Birds of Condor

Taking inspiration from surf and music, this cool golf brand from Australia is one to take note of. The collection is full of bright colors and striking graphics to spice up any golf outfit. From punny caps to rock-n-roll button downs, the fall 2020 line will be a sure hit for golfers eyeing a modern sense of style.

Foray Golf, Dormie Workshop and Asher Golf's "The Collective"

Three trailblazing golf companies—Foray Golf, Dormie Workshop and Asher Golf—have teamed up to form an all-encompassing trio in the golf space. Women's golf company Foray Golf brings the apparel expertise, the artisans at Dormie Workshop add quality handmade goods and glove aficionado Asher Golf rounds out the accessory side of things. Their hope is to provide packages for member-guests on the golf industry side and limited-edition collaborative products for consumers. Foray and Dormie have already teamed up on a sweater line , and the Dormie-Asher cow-inspired glove is expected to drop soon.

