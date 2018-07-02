Trending
Full-On Brawl

This FIBA basketball fight between the Philippines and Australia turned into a full-on street brawl

By
4 hours ago

We're not ones to endorse violence at The Loop. We are, however, purveyors of content—and when you give us a full-on street fight disguised as a basketball fight, which is what this FIBA basketball fight from Monday morning consists of, we're going to jump all over it.

A FIBA qualifier between the Philippines and Australia got so fierce over the weekend, it rivals anything we've seen in international soccer (football) matches. And that's saying a lot. People die in soccer fights.

Usually basketball fights consist of some pushing and shoving, then a lot of trash talk while teammates separate the infuriated parties. This FIBA basketball fight is on an entirely different level. We're seeing elements of MMA, karate and other martial arts, plus people getting sucker punched. This has pretty much everything you want in a fight. You must watch it to appreciate it:

Thon Maker, Milwaukee Bucks center, was out there trying to kick people half his size (gif courtesy of Kentucky Sports Radio).

(Courtesy of Kentucky Sports Radio)

Even chairs were thrown!

RELATED: The 10 most batsh*t sports brawls of all time

Ron Artest is somewhere enjoying this immensely. There were a total of nine Filipino players ejected (!), including former NBA player Andray Blatche—who threw in an incredible clothesline in the process, Roger Ray Pogoy (the one who initially shoved an Australian player, then got knocked out), Japeth Aguilar, Jeth Rosario, Terrence Bill Romeo, Matthew Wright, Calvin Abueva, Carl Bryan Cruz and Jayson Castro. Australia won the qualifier to vault to the top of Group B in the qualifiers. And they picked up some full-scale fighting skills in the process. Maybe besides Maker ... who might need to some better fighting skills the next time his teammates decide to rough it up.

Like The Loop on Facebook

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
2018 World Cup

Supermodel Adriana Lima crashes swanky runway show in Brazil World Cup jersey

30 minutes ago
World Cup

This World Cup/golf announcing mashup is the highlight you didn't know you needed

an hour ago
LeBron Goes to La La Land

9 odd things to expect now that LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker

3 hours ago
Full-On Brawl

This FIBA basketball fight between the Philippines and Australia turned into a full-on street...

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Until the NBA breaks up its "super teams," it is basically just European soccer

5 hours ago
LeBron James

TUMS is giving away free heartburn medicine to Clevelands fans after LeBron James' departure

6 hours ago
Golf Rage

Frustrated Brooke Henderson smashes club in two pieces at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

a day ago
These Guys Are Good

Watch Justin Thomas nearly chip in for birdie from a bridge at the French Open

July 1, 2018
My Bad

Euro Tour's tournament committee chair David Howell embarrassingly misses tee time at French...

June 29, 2018
Viral Videos

Zion Williamson dunks from free throw line with ease, should skip Duke and go straight to the...

June 28, 2018
Breakfast About Nothing

21 years after classic 'Seinfeld' episode, McDonald's begins selling muffin tops

June 28, 2018
Money Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather really needs you to be impressed by his new $18 million dollar watch

June 28, 2018
NBA

The reviews for "Uncle Drew" are in and they're...surprisingly not bad?

June 28, 2018
Dreamzzzz

These are some common golf-related nightmares, according to the Internet

June 28, 2018
Hallelujah!

Our faith in humanity is restored with all three contestants on Jeopardy! getting this final...

June 28, 2018
Well Played

Richard Jefferson "ends friendship" with LeBron James to avoid free agency questions

June 27, 2018
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

June 27, 2018
Golf Pads

Billionaire dad of tour pro lists mansion with hockey rink for nearly $100 million

June 27, 2018
Related
The LoopThe 13 faces Henrik Stenson makes during a golf swi…
The Loop2016 Olympics: Jason Day is the latest to announce …
The LoopPatrick Reed wears green jacket to Chick-Fil-A, kee…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection