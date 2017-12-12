Trending
NBA

This Chicago Bulls post-game graphic likely cost someone their job

By
2 hours ago
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls
Dylan Buell(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There is bad, there is awful, and there is the Chicago Bulls. This once-proud franchise owns the worst record in the league, traded star Jimmy Butler for peanuts and swapped Jordan Bell, one of the steals of the Draft, for cap space they didn't need. Oh, and we'd be remiss in forgetting to mention one of their players, Bobby Portis, sent teammate Nikola Mirotic to the hospital by serving him a hands sandwich.

It's an incident the team desperately wants to put in the rearview mirror. After all, "ALL. FOR. ONE" ticketing campaigns don't do so well when your club's throwing haymakers at each other. Unfortunately, that message didn't get through to the graphics guy at NBC Sports Chicago, who put up this unfortunate image following the Bulls' battle against the Celtics:

Get it? Because workplace violence = lolz.

There's a 100 percent chance whoever pulled the trigger on that graphic is packing up there things as we speak. Although, in their defense, if you had to spend your nights watching the Bulls, you'd want to be put out of your misery too.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopIs this the preferred divot pattern for the driving…
The LoopUpdate: Detroit golf courses settle contract disput…
The LoopNFL star Ben Roethlisberger hopes kids choose golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection