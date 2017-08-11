The total solar eclipse that is approaching in nine days and will be the only one of its kind in our lifetime is an amazing creation of nature. So, for that matter, is Waffle House (or at least some of it). And thanks to one brilliant college professor who clearly has too much time on his hands , we now have a way to ensure we can experience both.

Since the solar eclipse on August 21 will be the only solar eclipse to cross the entire continental United States in nearly 100 years, University of Georgia geography professor Jerry Shannon has devised a map showing all the Waffle House restaurants in the eclipse's path.

And it just doesn't end with Waffle Houses. Other maps that have been created include places where you can see extraterrestials.

Where you can see bigfoot.

And since not everyone loves Waffle House, where you can also track down a Zaxby's or a Bojangle's.

So the next time your kids complain that geography is useless, this is as good a place as any to start.

