The worst logo changes in NFL history, ranked from 32 to 1 (Rams being No. 1)

Way, wayyyy back on March 8 (good god that was only two weeks ago?? SOMEONE LET ME OUT OF THE HOUSE PLEASE), a leaked photo of what was believed to be the new L.A. Rams logo made the rounds on Twitter, and, not surprisingly, it got blasted. Normally, I'd say "typical Twitter. Always hating on anything new," but in this case the hate was warranted. As my colleague Coleman Bentley eloquently put it, the logo looked like total butt .

Fast forward to Monday and the Rams confirmed what we already knew. Yes, that was their new logo and yes, it's still trash:

The announcement rang the bell for round 2 of the Rams' roast fest on Twitter, something we all needed on this dreary, dark, bleak, grim, gloomy, glum, depressing AF Monday. It may seem trivial to argue over a NFL logo, but we've all got nothing else going on.

Speaking of having nothing else going on, the Rams' logo unveiling inspired us to rank the worst logo changes in NFL history, from the untouchable classics to the "eh, the new one is fine but I'd prefer the old" to the "Dear god, burn it. BURN IT ALL NOW!!" To keep me from ranting and raving over five different logos, we'll only be ranking it based off each team's current logo and the one right before it. Believe me, I'd love to make an argument for that sick Detroit Lions logo of a dude riding a lion that they apparently had from 1952-1960 , but we don't have that much time (actually we do but whatever let's just get on with it. Shoutout herosports for this awesome evolution of NFL logos page ).

"The Untouchables" Division

32.) Dallas Cowboys

Previous

Current

I hate the Dallas Cowboys with the fire of a thousand suns but I can't hate on the iconic-ness of their logo. It's the Cowboys, the Yankees, the Lakers and Celtics and Notre Dame everybody else.

31.) Green Bay Packers

Previous

Current

Similar to the Cowboys, all Green Bay did was add the yellow outline (Dallas added white). And it actually made it even more perfect than it already was.

30.) Chicago Bears

Previous

Current

Love that somebody was finally just like "what if we just colored the inside with orange?" Galaxy-brain stuff.

29.) Indianapolis Colts

Previous

Current

Literally nothing to see here (except a lighter shade of blue).

28.) Minnesota Vikings

Previous

Current

This is like that game where it's the same picture but you have to spot the five subtle differences.

27.) Washinton Redskins

Previous

Current

Yeah so the Redskins just flipped the head in the other direction one year. That's so Redskins it hurts.

26.) Arizona Cardinals

Previous

Current

Confession: the Cardinals helmet is my favorite in the NFL. I know we're ranking logos, not helmets (big difference), but there's just something about the redbird and the yellow beak on the white helmet that screams CLEAN to me. Really like the older one with the crooked looking beak but the current one is still great in my book.

25.) Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous

Current

Like the Packers and Cowboys, the Steelers just added an outline. The best logos are the best logos because they remain all but unchanged.

"Minimal Changes/Actually Improved" Division

24.) New Orleans Saints

Previous

Current

The Saints have had numerous different shades of gold over the last two decades, but this is the current shade. The only black logo was last seen in 1999. Like the Bears, the Saints added a little color and it was exactly what the logo needed.

23.) Atlanta Falcons

Previous

Current

This falls squarely in the "actually improved" category, and that's nothing against the old logo. In fact, the retro Falcons stuff that the team still rolls out on occasion is some of the best throwback material in the whole league. But the current logo they switched to in 2003-2004 is fire. Helps immensely that it coincided with Michael Vick at his peak.

22.) Oakland Raiders

Previous

Current

Lose the "The." Just "Oakland Raiders." It's cleaner.

21.) San Francisco 49ers

Previous

Current

The 49ers are an iconic franchise with great uniforms and incredible history but I feel like the "SF" leaves a lot to be desired. Still good, but not among the best. I hope no Niners fans actually read this because I might get stabbed.

20.) Seattle Seahawks

Previous

Current

Old Seahawk is cool but he looks sad and slow. New Seahawk looks fast and angry. Similar to ...

19.) Detroit Lions

Previous

Current

First Lion is hakuna matata Simba. Second Lion is I'm gonna kill my uncle and avenge my father's death Simba. The Lions play might never reflect that but I appreciate the effort.

18.) Carolina Panthers

Previous

Current

The whiskers should have stayed white. That is all.

17.) Los Angeles Chargers

Previous

Current

I don't care what the logo looks like. Just wear the powder blues always please.

16.) Houston Texans

The one and only

I could have put this logo anywhere on this list, or not even put it on at all and no one would have noticed. This is not a compliment.

"Not Terrible, But Prefer The Old Logo" Division

15.) New York Giants

Previous

Current

My first Giants memories are of the script "GIANTS." Everything I buy apparel-wise is the script. I understand the "NY" was the O.G. and they went back to it in 2000, but I'll always be partial to the script. When they wear the script helmet in the all-white uniforms now my heart becomes very full.

14.) Kansas City Chiefs

Previous

Current

The current Chiefs logo probably belongs in the "iconic" department but OH MY GOD do you see that old one?? That thing is SICK (and probably incredibly racist but SICK!!!).

13.) Baltimore Ravens

Previous

Current

Don't feel too strongly about either of these. I think they'd be really sick if they lost the "B" in the middle of the Ravens head. Just let it be a Raven like the Cardinal is a Cardinal in Arizona. Birds don't need letters stamped on them.

12.) Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous

Current

The old Jaguar would kick the absolute shit out of this new, pansy-looking one. That's just a fact that you probably weren't ready to hear.

11.) New York Jets

Previous

Current

The Jets went back to a darker version of the logo Namath made famous in 1998 and have kept it ever since. I don't hate that plain-old "JETS" one they rocked in the '80s and early '90's though.

10.) Philadelphia Eagles

Previous

Current

The current Eagles logo is strong and has been very kind to the franchise, but any the full animal logo will always be better than just the head.

"Dear God, Burn The New Logo" Division

9.) Buffalo Bills

Previous

Current

Probably unfair to put this amongst the ones that need to be "burned." Actually very unfair but I'm already too far into the list. Just switch it with one from above in your brain, I'll allow it. That said, that plain red buffalo is incredible, but the current logo has been around since the '70s and has seen it all with this franchise. It doesn't deserved to be slandered and I'm sorry.

8.) Cleveland Browns

Previous

Current

Technically, Brownie the Elf is an alternate logo. The Browns logo has always been the helmet. Would be a lot cooler if they put the elf on it though.

7.) Cincinnati Bengals

Previous

Current

The Bengals went to the "B" for "BOOOOOOOOOOOOOO." #GotHeeeem

6.) Tennessee Titans

Previous

Current

Titans would be way higher if they didn't relocate and change the mascot, thus requiring a logo change. Looking back at the phenomenal Oilers uniforms compared to the current Titans uniforms just makes ya sick to ya stomach though.

5.) Miami Dolphins

Previous

Current

Phins up? More like Phins DOWN on this trash.

4.) Denver Broncos

Previous

Current

I won't post a picture of John Elway in the old uniforms to further drive home just how criminal this switch was. Won't do it. Can't do it. Not who I am ...

Ahh crap. WTF MAN?!?!

Ugh.

3.) New England Patriots

Previous

Current

I would have hated the Patriots (a smidge) less if they won all those Super Bowls in the throwbacks with Pat the Patriot on the helmet. What a shame.

2.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous

Current

There are murmurs that the Bucs could go back to the creamsicles, which would bring the old logo back in play. That'd be nice. I'd like that. Everyone would like that. Do the right thing, Tampa.

1.) Los Angeles Rams

Previous

Current

Butt. Complete and total butt.