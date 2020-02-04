Trending
Mean Wristers

The video of Alex Ovechkin almost killing his own goalie with a wrist shot is terrifying

By
3 hours ago

To take shots from Alex Ovechkin in practice must be a dream come true for Ilya Samsonov, the Washington Capitals backup goalie who, like Ovi, hails from Russia. But on Tuesday, it almost turned into a nightmare for the 22-year-old netminder.

RELATED: Alex Ovechkin, the best player on the Capitals, is also the worst golfer on the Capitals

Hours before the Caps' matchup with the L.A. Kings in D.C., the team's routine morning skate nearly took a dark turn when Ovechkin came down the right wing and ripped one of his famous wrist shots on net. Unfortunately for Samsonov, the puck came directly at his head, knocking his helmet off and shaking him up. Kendall Griggs, a photographer on hand, happened to capture video, and it's downright terrifying:

Goodness gracious. To knock off a goaltender's facemask, there had to be some serious zip on that shot. Scary stuff. Samsonov headed straight to the locker room to be evaluated by team doctors, and the team immediately recalled its AHL goalie Vitek Vanecek for precautionary reasons. Sounds like he's OK, though:

Great news for Samsonov, who is enjoying quite the rookie year. In 20 starts he's 16-3-1 with a 2.21 goals against average, which ranks him third in the NHL. Ovi might want to stay away from his head and neck area going forward.

RELATED: Alex Ovechkin's pre-game cup check will make you want to call 9-1-1

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Mean Wristers

The video of Alex Ovechkin almost killing his own goalie with a wrist shot is terrifying

3 hours ago
Bud Lattes

Travis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light beers) off Lombardi Trophy

4 hours ago
Killer Instinct

Apparently Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson by email the night before her birthday, is coldest...

5 hours ago
The Grind

Patrick Mahomes' sweet golf swing, Pat Perez's sick shoe collection, and what it's like to Jim...

5 hours ago
Lol, Knicks

Knicks targeting Masai Ujiri, who once told a crowd "Please clap after this: I hate the...

6 hours ago
Betting Preview

How to win (and probably lose) some money betting on the 2020 Oscars

7 hours ago
Dorian Gray

Grandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy Garoppolo's spooky 1950s doppelgänger

9 hours ago
The salad is not what it seems

Charles Barkley continues war on vegetables with elaborate kale conspiracy theory

February 3, 2020
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

February 3, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Sofia Kenin is the young American gun nobody saw coming

February 3, 2020
Football Nerdery

The Chiefs ran a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to Eric Bieniemy

February 3, 2020
Just Desserts

Andy Reid celebrates Super Bowl LIV with "trophy wife" and cheeseburger, is an absolute king

February 3, 2020
Gambling

Someone just put an insane amount of money on a Super Bowl prop bet

January 31, 2020
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

January 30, 2020
Mmmm, China Food

Of course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchildren to eating Chinese food

January 30, 2020
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Nashville's Nick Bonino scores brutally bad own goal, must have bet on the Capitals

January 30, 2020
Grow The Game

Tre Boston routinely plays golf with random Twitter followers, is our new favorite NFL player

January 29, 2020
Smokin' Jay

Jay Cutler had no idea where Vanderbilt was when he was deciding to go there

January 29, 2020
Related
The LoopThe video of Alex Ovechkin almost killing his own g…
The LoopTravis Kelce chugs Bud Light (the GOAT of all light…
Golf News & ToursPatrick Cantlay, a California native, has forged a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved