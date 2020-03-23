Trending
Monday Superlatives

The UFC and Dana White are putting people in danger—directly and indirectly

By
2 hours ago
UFC 249 Khabib v Ferguson: Press Conference
Jeff Bottari

It's a sad reality of life that one of the strongest initial reactions to the coronavirus spreading on U.S. soil among people who are not scientists or anything remotely related, was it that was somehow not legitimate. As a person whose gut reaction is to expect everything to collapse into chaos even when there's not a global pandemic, I found this hard to understand, but it was all too common. Some went as far as saying it was a hoax, or designed to damage the president's reputation, but by and large the people on the "no big deal" side of the spectrum just believed that the government or the media or the weak nanny state libs were making a mountain out of a molehill.

I ran into this over and over again among the spectators at the Players Championship on Thursday, on the last day before the tournament was shut down. It was as though they couldn't conceive of a potentially deadly virus affecting them, even though many of them were old, and all had surely had a cold or flu at some point in their lives. Out of site, out of mind, and in the mental space where legitimate worry should have been, bravado reigned instead, and they made a performance of flipping the metaphorical bird to the bug that has now infected almost 300,000 people and killed 11,500 worldwide. (And it goes without saying that these numbers are almost certainly low, and climbing exponentially every day.)

This specific type of person—the "I'm too tough to care about corona" archetype—is personified in organizational form by UFC president Dana White. He was recently forced to cancel the next three events on the UFC's calendar, but he made it very clear in an interview with ESPN that he was doing so only because of White House guidelines, and that it was completely against both his will and his opinion. Worse, he insisted that UFC 249, a big event scheduled for April 18, will go on as planned:

His tone is skeptical throughout regarding the guidelines, and shifts from aggrieved (when discussing how hard it is to stage a fight under the corona restrictions) and defiant (when he insists that UFC 249 will continue). It's an awful showing that, whether he intends it or not, gives credence to everyone who wants to believe in their heart of hearts that the panic over coronavirus is just personal weakness and cowardice made manifest.

The Barclays Center has declined to host the event, but that didn't bother White, who simply said they'll look outside the United States. He went on to say that he's had "nothing but positive feedback" from fans and fighters on his desire to continue, and while that might be mostly true, the fact that a group of people who are inclined to a sort of instinctual machismo want to keep fighting isn't relevant; White's a leader, and at times like these a leader has to make smart decisions for a group. Money shouldn't matter. Image shouldn't matter. Can we really expect that if a fighter refused to fight under these circumstances, that he or she wouldn't be punished in some way? Isn't there an implicit coercion happening here?

If the April 18 fight goes on, without a crowd and with only a few production people in the ring, it's possible that nobody could get sick. That's not the point. The point is that the risk exists, and by modeling a total lack of concern for the real danger of COVID-19, White is encouraging people like the ones I encountered at the Players Championship, and who exist all over this country, who very much want to believe that the coronavirus is an overblown tempest in a tea cup driven by the hysteria of ninnies. He even got a shot at the media in his ESPN appearance.

By endorsing the viewpoint of the stubborn skeptics, White empowers them and contributes to dangerous behavior at a time when the safety of the American people and the stability of our economy depends on nipping this thing in the bud. His lack of leadership will have trickle-down effects that reach far beyond one fight. Many people admire Dana White, and for good reason—in a lot of ways, he's a very impressive guy. But whether his acolytes know it or not, he's just let them down in a profound way.

The "You Should Cancel Too" Event of the Week: The Olympics

UPDATE: The 2020 Olympics have now been postponed.

For the record, I understand event organizers who want to delay any decision about postponing or canceling an event. There's a lot of time and money that goes into these things, and it has be to very tempting to take a wait-and-see approach in case things vastly improve over time. Why cancel now when you can cancel later?

Well, there's the Dana White argument—delaying gives credence to the nonbelievers who are spreading this thing around. But the Olympics don't start until late July...shouldn't they get some more time?

No! These are the #%#$ Olympics! It doesn't matter how well Tokyo or Japan handles the coronavirus in the meantime, because more than any other sporting event, the Olympics attract spectators, athletes, workers, and more from all over the globe. It's a petri dish of disease, and even if the virus is under control by then, or on the ebb, that kind of gathering is exactly the kind of mess that could give it a secondary boost. The fact that COVID-19 spreads when carriers are asymptomatic means seemingly healthy people could head to Tokyo, spread it around in the hot, crowded conditions, and go home without ever realizing what had happened. The effects of that are obvious: Everyone who catches it will carry it home with them to every party of the globe.

There is absolutely no justification for holding the Olympics in 2020. The two biggest papers in America have run op-eds denouncing the idea this week. Also, it's an event that happens once every four years...is it really that big a deal to postpone for a year? This should be the easiest decision of them all—the Olympics must be stopped.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The UFC and Dana White are putting people in danger—directly and indirectly

2 hours ago
The Truth

This unearthed footage of Paul Pierce at the McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest is tough to...

3 hours ago
Ouch

Pray for Jameis Winston's self-esteem after seeing Tampa Bay's QB "wish list"

6 hours ago
Taking the Piss

Start your week right with this play by play announcer giving commentary on everyday...

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

Freddie Freeman taking his three-year-old son deep is the video we all need this Monday

9 hours ago
#PlayingThrough

How creative is your quarantine golf setup? We want to feature the best

March 21, 2020
GOATs on GOATS on GOATS

Lionel Messi is the toilet paper juggling GOAT (as well as the actual GOAT)

March 20, 2020
Power Moves

Brooks Koepka could probably win majors left-handed if these numbers are for real

March 20, 2020
Absence Makes the Heart Grow...

65 things we DON'T miss about sports

March 20, 2020
OJ Gonna OJ

King of bad takes OJ Simpson checks in about playing golf during the coronavirus

March 19, 2020
Shots Fired

Former Yankee Phil Hughes had the perfect response to his Old-Timers' Day invite

March 19, 2020
What To Watch

The best sports movies to stream during your self-isolation

March 19, 2020
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro executes baby gender reveal in most PGA Tour pro way possible

March 19, 2020
Random Daggers

Poor Jason Terry is trending on Twitter because LeBron James posterized him 7 years ago

March 18, 2020
What In Tarnation

If this Michael Irvin story is true, Bill O'Brien is probably going to get fired

March 18, 2020
Feisty

Brooks Koepka does not give a damn about your canceled golf tournament

March 18, 2020
Erik van Halen

Erik van Rooyen is spending his Corona quarantine rocking the heck out

March 18, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursMatt Wallace on staying sharp during quarantine, be…
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka showing strong leadership skills beyo…
The LoopThe UFC and Dana White are putting people in danger…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved