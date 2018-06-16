Trending
User Error

The time I crashed a drone into a tree at Shinnecock (which is hard to do)

By
3 hours ago

If you've watched any of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills this week, you've likely noticed there are few trees on the property. In fact, there is only one tree in the section of course that contains the 10th through 13th holes: a lonely pine that sits to the players' left of the 13th green. The lack of trees not only makes for amazing images, it takes a lot of stress out of flying a drone there.

Last October, Golf Digest Senior Staff Photographer Dom Furore and I had the pleasure of spending a perfect fall day at Shinnecock. Dom's assignment was to capture photographs for Golf Digest's U.S. Open preview issue, and mine was to film the course with a drone. Drones have changed the way we capture golf-course images. These amazing pieces of flying technology allow us position cameras at elevations and angles that previously weren't possible.

I had been to Shinnecock before but spent the week leading into shoot day studying the course, plotting flight routes and deciding which holes I'd film in the morning versus afternoon to capture them in the best light possible. I came armed with a DJI Inspire 1 Pro and DJI Phantom 4, both of which I've spent countless hours flying personally (don't ask my wife and kids) and professionally. The Phantom 4 has forward-facing obstacle-avoidance technology, a key piece of information for this story. Basically it will recognize when an object is getting too close and stop in its place. Pretty smart.

When I got to the 13th hole that morning, I lifted off from behind the tee with the Phantom 4, flew out over Tuckahoe Road and tracked down the drivable par 4. About midway down the fairway I could see the drone, but depth perception became difficult, so I relied on my monitor to keep track of framing and where the drone was in relation to that damn pine tree.

As I approached the green, I began to pan the drone in an unsuccessful attempt to get a sweeping 180-degree view of the green. This camera move turned the back of the drone to the pine, rendering the forward-facing obstacle avoidance useless. Without warning, the picture on my screen scrambled, and that horrible sinking feeling hit like a truck. The footage remained, and the result is in the video below. You'll be happy to know that no trees were harmed and my trusty drone somehow survived and is still flying.

Loading

View on Instagram

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Connections

U.S. Open 2018: Daniel Tosh is ticked at whoever cost his nephew a two-stroke penalty at the...

an hour ago
User Error

The time I crashed a drone into a tree at Shinnecock (which is hard to do)

3 hours ago
The U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: FOX learns the downside of enhanced audio as mics catch vulgar conversation...

5 hours ago
Gambling and golf

Paul Azinger, Phil Mickelson and a spirited gambling game of Hammer, with no shortage of trash...

16 hours ago
Golf Pals

Steve Kerr was pleasantly surprised to get a congratulatory text from Tiger Woods

June 15, 2018
Paradise City

U.S. Open 2018: The oddest, most-Hamptons ephemera from around Shinnecock Hills

June 15, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

"Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara on his golf obsession, playing with Wayne Gretzky and why Tom...

June 14, 2018
Viral Videos

The most dominant force in sports is this 6-foot-10 kid playing on an 8-foot hoop

June 14, 2018
Good Boy

Doggo Jeter interrupts minor-league baseball game to play fetch

June 14, 2018
Summer Vacation Advice

How to pack light for summer travel without being gross

June 14, 2018
Savagery at Shinnecock

U.S. Open 2018: 9 images that show how brutal Shinnecock Hills is playing on Day 1

June 14, 2018
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: 21 things harder in golf than Shinnecock's Thursday conditions

June 14, 2018
Father's Day 2018

10 boozy Father's Day gifts for the golf dad in your life

June 14, 2018
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2018: Tour pro walks away with a 9 after hitting 14th green in three

June 14, 2018
Refresher

U.S. Open 2018: 11 U.S. Open terms you might need to know this week

June 14, 2018
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler shares his simple reason for getting engaged the week before the U.S. Open

June 13, 2018
Giveaways

U.S. Open 2018: Why all of America should root for Beef (And it's not because of this towel)

June 13, 2018
Legends

Jim Tressel daggers Michigan fan on the golf course, adding to his impeccable record against...

June 12, 2018
Related
The LoopPhoto of the Day: Tree Trouble - Golf Digest
The LoopPhoto of the Day: Tiger Woods follows through - Gol…
Golf CoursesShinnecock Hills Golf Club: Course Tour - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection