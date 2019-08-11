Trending
The story of Sunday at the Northern Trust in 9 (or so) sentences

By
3 hours ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — After quite a bit of movement on the leader board, an assortment of wayward, wide-induced drives into the crowd, a "cordial" conversation about the pace of play and the end of a 16-month victory drought for a major champion, it's time to round up a hectic Sunday at the Northern Trust. We tried to keep it to nine sentences, but please don't hold us to that. Math is not our strong suit.

1. Captain America wins next to the Statue of Liberty

The Northern Trust - Final Round
Jared C. Tilton

With a closing 69 that moved him up from No. 50 to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings after his victory, Patrick Reed won his second Northern Trust title (and first title of any kind since the 2018 Masters) despite some tumult atop the leader board all day.

2. Jordan Spieth bucks weekend trend and has a strong showing on Sunday

The Northern Trust - Final Round
Kevin C. Cox

After a disappointing 74 on Saturday, Spieth bounced back with seven birdies on Sunday en route to a 67 and T-6 finish, locking up a spot at the BMW Championship.

3. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau sign (figuratively) a peace treaty

The Northern Trust - Final Round
Kevin C. Cox

An irritated DeChambeau spoke out against his social-media and real-life critics over his pace of play Friday and had an impromptu meeting Sunday with Koepka, who named him specifically in a slow play rant back in January.

RELATED: A defiant Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at social-media critics

4. The wind wreaks havoc for many

The Northern Trust - Final Round
Jared C. Tilton

From Spieth to Dustin Johnson, a seemingly endless number of players found the wind carrying their drives on the first hole toward the 18th making it a more interactive day for fans.

5. The true birdie

This happened. You can't say that Patrick Reed's caddie didn't want to win this one.

6. Varner's big run

The Northern Trust - Final Round
Kevin C. Cox

Nobody moved farther up the FedEx Cup points list than Harold Varner III, whose Sunday 68 was good for a T-3 finish and a move from 102nd to 29th in the standings.

7. Rahm can't finish

The Northern Trust - Final Round
Jared C. Tilton

Eventually finishing two back of Reed, Jon Rahm will be kicking himself for bogeys on holes No. 14 and No. 15 that all but ended a great chance for victory.

8. The task ahead for Tiger

The Northern Trust - Round One
Jared C. Tilton

With his WD on Friday, Woods saw his FedEx Cup ranking drop from 28th to 38th, meaning he's got some work to do at the BMW Championship (if he's healthy enough to play) to get into the top 30 and be able to defend his Tour Championship title in Atlanta.

9. Bring the Illi-noise

BMW Championship - Round One
Drew Hallowell

The 70 players for next week's second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs are set and there will only be 30 left a week from now. Sergio Garcia, Matthew Wolff and Danny Willett are among the golfers who didn't make the cut.

