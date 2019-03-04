The Seminole Pro-Member continues to boast a better field than most tour events

The calendar has turned to March, a month that boasts golf's fifth major. And we're not referring to the Players Championship.

The Seminole Pro-Member is an annual get-together of PGA Tour players and members of the prestigious Seminole Golf Club. The tournament features a gross and net two-man best ball, with a field that rivals, if not bests, most tour events.

Seriously. This year's list of competitors features seven of the world's top 10 players: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose (who is a previous champ with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh). For context, only six of the top 10 are in this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, and just three of the top 20 played at the Honda Classic. Other notable players include Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Cantlay, Davis Love III, Stewart Cink, Jim Furyk and Honda winner Keith Mitchell.

But tour players aren't the only notable figures in the field, as the member section has its share of movers and shakers. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is teeing it up, as is NBC Sports Group president (and former PGA of America CEO) Pete Bevacqua. Both Waugh and PGA of America Suzy Whaley are in as well. Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman, St. Louis Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III and Walker Cup captain Spider Miller are other names you might recognize.

The event traces its roots back to 1937, although it's current format began in 2004. Jack Nicklaus (who is playing in this year's tournament), Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer are among the Seminole Pro-Member champion roll call.

Seminole, located in Juno Beach, is ranked 12th on the Golf Digest America's 100 Greatest list.

