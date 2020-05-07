R&A4 hours ago

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club is doing this for only the second time in 266 years

By
Mark Runnacles/R&A

The coronavirus has caused organizations around the world to take unusual steps to press on amid the pandemic. Count the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews among them.

On Wednesday, the club announced that Clive Edginton will continue as its captain for 2020-’21, the 68-year-old Englishman having been re-nominated by past captains of the club. Edginton, who started serving in the role last September, will be only the second person to serve two successive terms as captain since the club’s founding in 1754. The one previous man to do so was Major John Murray Belshes in 1835-’36.

RELATED: R&A cancels 2020 Open Championship, will play in 2021 at Royal St. George's

“It is an honor to be Captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, and I feel very privileged to be asked to continue in the role,” Edginton said in a release. “This is a difficult time for all of us in the midst of this pandemic but I am happy that I can continue to serve the Club as we look positively to the future.”

Edginton has been a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club since 1997. He was on the Rules of Golf Committee from 2000 to 2004, and served as deputy chairman from 2002 to 2004. He was also chairman of the Amateur Status Committee from 2007 to 2011, helping produced the first united Amateur Status code with the USGA in 2012.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match sets date, venue a…
Golf News & ToursTour pro rips Vijay Singh for entering Korn Ferry T…
Golf News & ToursVijay Singh plans to do something he's surprisingly…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved