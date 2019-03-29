The possible outcomes for one group at the WGC-Dell Match Play will make your head spin

Everyone knows there are virtually endless possibilities when filling out your March Madness bracket, but you'd probably be surprised to know just how complicated figuring out who will advance out of one group at the WGC-Dell Match Play can be. After two days at Austin Country Club, Group 14's four players (Tony Finau, Ian Poulter, Kevin Kisner and Keith Mitchell) are all tied with one point apiece. And as a result, there are no fewer than nine possible outcomes from Friday's action.

Here's a list of all the scenarios from the PGA Tour's website:

Got all that? There's going to be a quiz later.

We promise it will get easier. By the end of Day 3, 16 players will have advanced to golf's Sweet 16, and from there it's a single-elimination bracket until a champion is crowned.

But in addition to a trophy and big payouts, on the line Friday are Masters berths for Jim Furyk and Andrew Putnam.

And here's an addendum to that:

Interesting stuff, but isn't match play supposed to be the simplest format to follow?

