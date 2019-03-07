Trending
News & Tours

The Players Championship now has new theme music to go with its new trophy

By
5 hours ago

The Players Championship has undergone a rebranding a sorts with its move back to March, in hopes to add some gravitas to the PGA Tour's flagship event. Last month the tournament announced it was eschewing the crystal normally awarded to the victor favor of a 24k gold statue. And now, it seems, TPC Sawgrass will be introduced with a new theme song.

Yes, it's own theme song.

For those of you scoring at home, the Players' previous ballad was a movie score mutation of "Jim Brings in the Brumbies" from the 1982 film "Man From Snowy River." (As if you needed a reminder.) But on Wednesday, the tournament's Twitter account signaled Jim was subbed for this jingle that fans can expect to hear next week:

Save for the earnestness in the video's intro—its lacks of self-awareness almost conveys the air of a parody—the actual tune ain't too shabby. Granted, it's no "Roundball Rock," but what is?

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

This is it, this is the biggest scumbag move in hockey history

22 minutes ago
Mookie Magic

Mic'd-up Mookie Betts works on short game, gives up run in Spring Training joyride

2 hours ago
Shanks

Ian Poulter hits (another) shank, lets out loudest FORE right in FORE right history

2 hours ago
Long Live The King

Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

This James Harden impersonator sneaker-squeaking his way around Target is a barrel of laughs

4 hours ago
News & Tours

The Players Championship now has new theme music to go with its new trophy

5 hours ago
Respect

Mario Hezonja says that the toughest player to guard isn't currently playing in the NBA (Is it...

6 hours ago
Social Media Twists

Everyone's new favorite caddie on Twitter isn't actually on Twitter (yet)

17 hours ago
Tour Life

Luke Donald's wife filmed him leaving the mall—and boy, was he a happy camper

a day ago
Honest Abe

Rory McIlroy uses Abraham Lincoln reference in press conference, remains the best quote in...

March 6, 2019
MLB

The Angels whine that Bryce Harper is recruiting Mike Trout to Philadelphia; Bryce Harper and...

March 6, 2019
There's Hope For Us Yet

Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey is coming (and with it world peace)

March 6, 2019
Homers

The most insufferable announcer in pro sports was in PEAK form with this game-ending call

March 6, 2019
Viral Videos

Demi Lovato knocks Jay Glazer's tooth out, fulfills the dreams of many NFL players

March 6, 2019
Rock Chalk L Hawk

One of college basketball's greatest streaks finally ended on Tuesday

March 6, 2019
Rom-Com Material

They're making a movie about Genie Bouchard dating that random Twitter guy, "love" puns sure...

March 6, 2019
High Rollers

Have we reached peak Las Vegas with this new $100,000-a-night suite at the Palms?

March 6, 2019
Can't Make It Up

Stories you can't make up: 'School of Rock' guitar kid caught stealing guitars

March 5, 2019
Related
The Loop2017 PGA Championship: Our 13 favorite items at the…
The LoopRory McIlroy is taking on Paris Hilton in a celebri…
The LoopCareerBuilder Challenge TV schedule and tee times -…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection