The Players Championship now has new theme music to go with its new trophy

The Players Championship has undergone a rebranding a sorts with its move back to March, in hopes to add some gravitas to the PGA Tour's flagship event. Last month the tournament announced it was eschewing the crystal normally awarded to the victor favor of a 24k gold statue. And now, it seems, TPC Sawgrass will be introduced with a new theme song.

Yes, it's own theme song.

For those of you scoring at home, the Players' previous ballad was a movie score mutation of "Jim Brings in the Brumbies" from the 1982 film "Man From Snowy River." (As if you needed a reminder.) But on Wednesday, the tournament's Twitter account signaled Jim was subbed for this jingle that fans can expect to hear next week:

Save for the earnestness in the video's intro—its lacks of self-awareness almost conveys the air of a parody—the actual tune ain't too shabby. Granted, it's no "Roundball Rock ," but what is?

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS