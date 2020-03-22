The perfect at-home golf instruction hub: Try Golf Digest Schools now for free

It can be daunting to stay at home and practice social distancing, so having an outlet can break up your day and help you feel more productive. For golfers, that can mean practice swings in the backyard or making putting strokes on the carpet. To help you make the most of the extra time you might have, Golf Digest is now offering 14 days of Golf Digest Schools for free .

Gain access to golf’s top swing coaches and fitness trainers with Golf Digest Schools and navigate our vast library of video lessons that can help you improve, regardless of your skill level. With more than 60 classes, nearly 400 individual video lessons , you’ll find plenty that fits your game in every area, from driving to putting, from fitness to course strategy.

With Golf Digest Schools , you’ll get to see what it’s like to take a lesson with some of Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers, like Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter and Michael Breed. Need a little help getting back into golf? Try one of our game-improvement plans to get started on the right track. Got a specific swing problem? We have programs for them all. Want an inside look at how major champions think? Check out our exclusive 12-part series with Tiger Woods ("My Game") , listen and learn as he breaks down every aspect of his game.

Get golf-fit alongside PGA Tour pros like Billy Horschel and Scott Stallings with their easy-to-follow workouts. Want to train for a bigger turn or faster swing or to play without pain? Try one of our workout routines from Golf Digest’s 50 best golf-fitness trainers Kaitlyn Pimentel and Jennifer Fleischer. Many of our programs are follow-along style, so just do what the instructor does to get stronger, improve your mobility, and give your game a boost.

Stick to a single plan or jump around from lesson to lesson—now’s your chance to check it all out at no cost. Sign up today, and cancel any time within your 14 days . See how you can get your game going in a better direction in two weeks with the best teachers and players in golf, only at Golf Digest Schools.

Click here to start your 14-day trial (make sure to select the 14-day free option) .

