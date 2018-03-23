Trending
NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies took tanking to a new level with 61-point loss

By
an hour ago
Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets
Kent Smith(Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Tanking is not a new phenomenon in the NBA; just this fall, the league passed new reform to curb deliberate losing for the 2019 draft. Has that stopped teams from doing everything in their power to limp to the finish line? Absolutely not. In fact, the case has been made that tanking has never been more prevalent, with almost a third of the league doing their damnedest to lose as much as possible since January. Particularly astonishing, since there's not a "can't miss" prospect in this year's draft.

But, even amongst this wave of failure, give the Memphis Grizzlies props. They just took tanking to a new low.

The Grizz lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, in the same way Paris lost to the asteroid in "Armageddon," coming out on the business end of a 61-point deficit.

"They were out there just laughing," said Memphis guard Tyreke Evans. "It was embarrassing. The whole thing."

As the Hornets should have been. This wasn't a matter of racking up points in garbage time: the Grizzlies were down 55 after the third quarter, tied for the largest margin in NBA history. Hornets guard Kemba Walker had 46 points in just 28 minutes, while Jeremy Lamb had a plus/minus differential of 51 points in 26 minutes, a figure that defies what MIT mathematicians believed was possible.

In one sense, you can't blame Memphis. The club is in desperate need of new blood, with franchise cornerstones Marc Gasol and Mike Conley running out of gas, and as the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic also doing everything in their power to "earn" the worst record in the league, every loss is crucial in bettering their lottery odds. Still...61 points? The Hornets didn't even start two (Dwight Howard, Nicolas Batum) of their three best players!

If the Grizz on going to continue on this path of suckitude, they should at least have some fun with it. Start shooting nothing but half-court shots. Raffle off chances for fans to dress with the team. Change their name to the Washington Generals. Wouldn't be any more of a farce than the current production.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rare Moves

NCAA stunningly gets something right, amends elbow brace rule for Purdue's Isaac Haas

30 minutes ago
NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies took tanking to a new level with 61-point loss

an hour ago
Don't Mess With the Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic—the biggest ego in sports—announces MLS arrival with ridiculous LA Times ad

an hour ago
2018 March Madness

Loyola-Chicago’s adorable 98-year-old team captain Sister Jean continues to win March Madness

14 hours ago
Rich Guy Problems

Russell Crowe's "divorce auction" looks like the rager of the year

19 hours ago
Save This Man

Watch husband rethink entire marriage as wife repeatedly belts out Alanis Morissette songs

a day ago
Tough Crowd

MLB players finding out their rating in "The Show" made for some pretty great reactions

a day ago
Watch Your Fingers

Victor Hedman's pre-game ritual is a ridiculous game of Fiver Finger Fillet

a day ago
Gambling

How to bet on golf in Las Vegas and not look like an idiot

March 22, 2018
These guys are good

Bubba Watson hitting flop shots over his caddie's head is somewhat terrifying but also...

March 22, 2018
"The Butler Did It"

How Jim Nantz comes up with his best lines

March 22, 2018
March Madness

This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

March 21, 2018
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

March 21, 2018
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

March 21, 2018
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

March 21, 2018
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

March 21, 2018
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

March 21, 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

March 21, 2018
Related
The LoopLeBron James absolutely owns Michael Jordan (just n…
The LoopPresident Obama reminds Steph Curry: I beat you at …
The LoopThe biggest loser of the Kyrie Irving—Isaiah Thomas…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection