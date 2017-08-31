Trending
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

By
2 hours ago

On September 12, Apple is expected to announce its 10th-anniversary iPhone 8 (or “iPhone X,” depending on which anonymous French technology-leak blog you believe). And, like every iPhone announcement over the past 10 years, this one comes with months of pre-release hype, the subject of epic advance buildup that’s basically the nerd-world version of McGregor v. Mayweather, only with fewer belly tattoos. As such, a full and largely-accurate recap of all the current iPhone 8 rumors:

--50 things you used to like will now be gone.

--New “virtual home button” will float next to your device in midair.

--Will be unlocked via your face, or a picture of your face, or a picture of any close relative, or in my case pretty much any Jeff Goldblum GIF.__

--More memory for taking hundreds of consecutive pictures of your feet on a beach.

--Birds now 40% angrier.

--Will feature magnetic-induction charging, which means your minivan will now need to contain at least three separate ways to charge an Apple device.__

--Sleeker design makes it easier to shatter on the concrete pool deck.

--New camera sensor will enable better depth detection and allow more accurate autofocus, which is real good news for a device many people use to take shitty pictures at concerts.

--Increased resolution retina display make Twitter look 30% stupider.

--Facebook videos will be auto-ignored, saving you the trouble of doing so yourself.

--Waterproof casing means it’ll last slightly longer when your toddler drops it in the toilet.

--Flash now works from 2,000 yards away. HA! Just kidding, no it doesn’t but keep trying at basketball games, idiots.__

--Siri, like your real friends, gets audibly bored with you.

--Has it been a few years since they pointlessly redesigned the Music app? So yeah they’ll probably do that again.

--Features an OLED display, which will be great once you figure out what that is.

--Using three-finger gestures on the screen will make it do some utterly random shit you absolutely did not mean it to do.

--There’s some extra tiny cord you need now.

--Will include several new augmented-reality capabilities, to help you further escape your unmanageable real one.__

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

36 minutes ago
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

2 hours ago
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

2 hours ago
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

2 hours ago
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

3 hours ago
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

3 hours ago
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

4 hours ago
NERD Alert!

You need to see Ian Poulter's wall decorated with yardage books throughout the years

4 hours ago
Well Played

Golden Tate is really proud of the fantasy football team name he came up with

6 hours ago
U.S. Open

Roger Federer continues to win at life, holds U.S. Open practice at Central Park

6 hours ago
Not-So-Hidden Talents

Prepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tricks

6 hours ago
Wildlife

The photos of this giant gator that was caught in Florida are amazing (and terrifying)

a day ago
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

August 30, 2017
Life Goals

Frank Swingle, 93, has more holes-in-one this year than you do

August 30, 2017
Ulcer Ball

It's not even September, and Cubs fans have already completely lost it

August 30, 2017
Role Models

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants his team to be more like Jordan Spieth

August 30, 2017
News

A 79-year-old's high-speed chase with police damages six golf greens

August 30, 2017
College Football

Virginia football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

August 30, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Deepen Your Swing
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection