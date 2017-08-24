The internet (and LeBron James) is losing its mind over ONE Celtics fan burning an Isaiah Thomas jersey

With the help of ESPN, social media and LeBron James' "Decision" in 2010, the NBA offseason has become more entertaining than anything that actually occurs on the hardwood. The Association's reality show had its biggest moment of the summer this week, when the Cleveland Cavaliers sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round draft pick.

Naturally, this has sent the internet into a frenzy. The hot take machine is on full blast. No, seriously, it's on fire:

So this guy clearly has no clue how trades work. This is an uneducated, attention-seeking fan that we should pay no mind to. Unfortunately, that's not the case...

Goodness gracious people, chill out! ONE Celtics fan that probably isn't even a Celtics fan burned the jersey. Yet the internet will have you believe that there was a week-long Isaiah Thomas jersey bonfire at the Boston Garden. Even King James felt the need to comment on this completely overblown situation:

He's not wrong, and he knows better than anyone about watching his jersey get burnt to a crisp on the internet. But it must be a very slow week if people care this much about one (did I mention ONE) person burning a jersey. Let's all just pump the brakes.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP