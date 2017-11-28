The Genesis Invitational Caps a Season of Charity Events

Seventy amateur contestants from all corners of the United States descended on Streamsong Resort in Streamsong, Fla., in late October for the Genesis Invitational, a net stroke-play event played on Streamsong’s award-winning Red Course. At stake was the ultimate golf fan’s prize: A spot in the 2018 pro-am at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in California in February.

The Genesis Invitational participants earned their all-expenses-paid trip to the event through their performances in one of Genesis’ 34 co-sponsored charity events across the country . While at Streamsong, they were treated to two and a half days of great dining, giveaways and activities, including Genesis luxury sedan test drives, hole-in-one contests for a chance to win a Genesis G80 Sport, dinners with VIPs, a Golf Digest teaching clinic, a Kelley James concert, and personalized styling in a TRENDYGOLF.com styling suite.

Pinterest Contestant Bryan Martin worked with Best Young Teacher Justin Sheehan during the Golf Digest Teaching Clinic at the Genesis Invitational.

One of the week’s most unique components was individual swing analyses performed by Golf Digest Best Young Teachers Justin Sheehan and Matt Killen, produced by the Genesis Performance Lab powered by Trackman Golf, and delivered inside a Genesis G90 where the players’ launch-monitor stats were displayed on the windshield of the car.

Ultimately, Drew Landis from Dallas claimed the 2017 Genesis Invitational crown with a net score of 11-under 61. Landis claimed his spot in the Invitational by being part of the winning group at the 2017 Big Tex Classic, and he’ll be traveling to Riviera in February to play in the Genesis Open pro-am.