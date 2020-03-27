LPGA2 hours ago

The Evian Championship has moved to improve travel schedules for LPGA Tour players

By
Evian Championship - Day 4
Stuart FranklinEVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JULY 28: Jin Young Ko of South Korea celebrates with the trophy following the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 28, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

All of the tournament rescheduling announcements lately have been due to COVID-19, but not this one. The Evian Championship, originally slotted for July 23-26, has been moved to August 6-9. The move is to make travel schedules easier for LPGA Tour players in the wake of the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Related: 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed

Before the announcement about the Olympics, the LPGA Tour schedule had players traveling from Michigan at the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational to the Evian Championship in France, to Japan for the Olympics, and then to Scotland for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. With the Olympics being postponed until 2021, the LPGA Tour, working with the Ladies European Tour and the Evian Championship, decided to make the tour's travel schedules much less complicated. Now, players will fly to France and then directly to Scotland for the Ladies Scottish Open the following week so they don't have to fly back and forth from home and Europe.

“We greatly appreciate the willingness of Franck Riboud, Jacques Bungert and the team at the Evian Championship to move dates and align with our European swing. This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall timeframe,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursDavid Leadbetter's open letter to Brandel Chamblee:…
Golf News & ToursDrive, Chip and Putt National Finals rescheduled fo…
Golf News & ToursThe Evian Championship has moved to improve travel …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved