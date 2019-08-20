The easy solution to the potential Tiger Woods-Presidents Cup dilemma

Tiger Woods, playing captain . After four magical days in Augusta, that seemed inevitable for this year's Presidents Cup. What has transpired since has put that into doubt, and placed Woods in an unenviable, and unwinnable, position.

If Woods picks himself, critics will claim forces with financial stakes in the biennial match coerced him into playing, that his performance since the Masters doesn't merit a selection and a very deserving player has to watch the proceedings from home. Should Woods humbly bow out, well, that's no good either: fans want to see Tiger.

Luckily, there's an easy solution to this potential dilemma, one that satisfies all parties:

Make Woods and International leader Ernie Ernies ceremonial playing captains that don't count against each team's four wild-card picks, thus inflating the rosters from 12 players to 13.

Simple, really. With just one more scheduled official PGA Tour event on his docket before the Presidents Cup, it's damn hard to justify Woods—even with major no. 15 in tow—as a captain's pick on Nov. 4. (Okay, perhaps not "damn hard." The green jacket is a strong trump card.) That Woods has admittedly struggled with his physicality at times during the Open Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs doesn't help those prospects, nor the horde of viable American candidates for those four wild card spots. There's also the idea that the Presidents Cup, due to its one-sided history, is more of a money-making vehicle than spirited competition. Although, at its core, that sentiment could not be more false, the optics of adding Woods in his current state will fuel the derision.

Yet if Woods is made a ceremonial playing captain, those worries, at least most of them, are alleviated.

RELATED: An Oral History of Tiger Woods' Tour Championship March

The 43-year-old can be limited to two matches—one through the first three days, the second during Sunday singles—allowing a more manageable workload to his body. Though there are always snubs in these types of events, Woods not counting as one of the four picks will keep the talking heads at bay. Taking the spot of someone like Tony Finau or Gary Woodland, not so much. Fans in Australia and audiences around the world still get to see Tiger, while the PGA Tour retains the opportunity to promote the participation of its biggest asset.

The ceremonial aspect may rub cynics the wrong way, that it undercuts the validity of the tournament. To that we say a) this ain't Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player hitting the opening tee shot at Augusta; the man did win the Masters this year, and b) technically, it is an exhibition, and with the top 12 on each side battling, there's enough formidable play to maintain a competitive atmosphere.

As to those thinking Woods would stomp all over Els, the Big Easy can still hold his own, finishing T-7 at the Maybank Championship and T-12 at the Dubai Desert Classic this season. Plus it would give a nice throwback nod to their 2003 Presidents Cup showdown.

There is precedent for such a move, courtesy of the NBA. At this year's All-Star Game, Adam Silver made Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade ceremonial commissioner's picks. Both got some run in the contest (and played well, for what it's worth), giving the league and fans a chance to show their appreciation to the retiring legends. Moreover, they didn't take away meaningful minutes, or the spotlight, from the current crop of stars.

A day after his season came to an end, Woods asserted he considers himself in the mix despite not automatically qualifying. "That's up to me and my vice captains and the eight guys who qualified," he said.

PGA Tour commish Jay Monahan should follow the example from his basketball cohort and take away that onus from Woods. Consider it first point scored in the 2019 Presidents Cup.