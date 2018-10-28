The clubs Xander Schauffele used to win the WGC-HSBC Champions

Starting the day three shots behind Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele knew he had to make things happen. “I was definitely in sort of an attack mode, and I was hitting good shots all day, making good putts. I was doing everything that I needed to do.”

That “everything” included sticking a tee shot on the par-3 17th to 10 feet and making the putt for birdie, followed by another birdie on the par-5 18th to match Finau’s and force extra holes. On the first hole of overtime, Schauffele struck a pure 5-iron to 30 feet of the hole on the par-5 and two-putted for a third consecutive birdie, which proved to be enough when Finau could make no better than par after finding the fairway bunker off the tee on the 18th hole at Sheshan International in China.

Schauffele, who switched to Callaway from TaylorMade at the start of 2018, used the company’s Forged prototype irons as well as sister company Odyssey’s O-Works #7 CH Red putter—a mallet head with wings and a crank-neck hosel.

What Xander Schauffele had in the bag at WGC-HSBC Champions

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 7X), 9.5 degrees 3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 15 degrees 5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 18 degrees Irons (4-PW): Callaway Forged proto Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM6 (56, 60 degrees) Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red