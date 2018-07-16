Winner's Bag4 hours ago

The clubs Vijay Singh used to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship

By
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Stan BadzHIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 15: Vijay Singh plays a bunker shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Exmoor Country Club on July 15, 2018 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

When the week began, Vijay Singh told his caddie, “five under par,” meaning that it would take an average of five under par each day, or 20-under total, to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship. Singh came close. It took 20 under to get into a playoff and then one more birdie on the second extra hole to finish the job.

Singh (who added a new Ping driver and a Callaway fairway wood to his bag this week) needed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole to forge a tie and did so, one of 11 out of 12 times that Singh got up-and-down with his Wilson FG Tour PMP wedges, which led the field in scrambling. In fact, Singh made just one bogey for the entire week.

But it was another wedge shot, one from the fairway on the second hole of overtime, that proved to be the clincher. Singh knocked his approach stiff, tapping in with his unusual Bloodline RJ-1 putter (a club with a super lightweight graphite shaft that stands up on its own) for the win.

“I don’t know if I was running out of patience,” said Singh of not converting in senior majors. “I think I just wasn’t playing to my standard. I had good chances. This week was a different story. This golf course was not difficult tee to green. You just had to make a lot of putts.”

And a couple of pretty good wedge shots, too.

What Vijay Singh had in the bag at the Constellation Senior Players Championship:

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: Ping G400 LST, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 13 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 16.5 degrees

Irons (3): Srixon ZU 85; (5-9): Mizuno MP-4; (PW): Wilson FG Tour PMP

Wedges: Wilson FG Tour PMP (54, 59 degrees)

Putter: Bloodline R1-J

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursEquipment - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2017: The clubs Brooks Koepka used to win…
Golf News & ToursThe clubs D.A. Points used to win the Puerto Rico O…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection