The clubs Vijay Singh used to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship

When the week began, Vijay Singh told his caddie, “five under par,” meaning that it would take an average of five under par each day, or 20-under total, to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship. Singh came close. It took 20 under to get into a playoff and then one more birdie on the second extra hole to finish the job.

Singh (who added a new Ping driver and a Callaway fairway wood to his bag this week) needed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole to forge a tie and did so, one of 11 out of 12 times that Singh got up-and-down with his Wilson FG Tour PMP wedges, which led the field in scrambling. In fact, Singh made just one bogey for the entire week.

But it was another wedge shot, one from the fairway on the second hole of overtime, that proved to be the clincher. Singh knocked his approach stiff, tapping in with his unusual Bloodline RJ-1 putter (a club with a super lightweight graphite shaft that stands up on its own) for the win.

“I don’t know if I was running out of patience,” said Singh of not converting in senior majors. “I think I just wasn’t playing to my standard. I had good chances. This week was a different story. This golf course was not difficult tee to green. You just had to make a lot of putts.”

And a couple of pretty good wedge shots, too.

What Vijay Singh had in the bag at the Constellation Senior Players Championship :

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: Ping G400 LST, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 13 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 16.5 degrees

Irons (3): Srixon ZU 85; (5-9): Mizuno MP-4; (PW): Wilson FG Tour PMP

Wedges: Wilson FG Tour PMP (54, 59 degrees)

Putter: Bloodline R1-J